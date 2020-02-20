Kennesaw State University police with guns drawn apprehended a 23-year-old man on the college campus recently after reports of a suspicious male thought to be carrying weapons on site, according to warrant and jail records.
Grant E. Dier of Kennesaw was arrested in a parking deck on the KSU campus in Kennesaw by college police around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, found in possession of a handgun, ammunition and a knife, police said.
“Affiant and Officer Greer approached said accused with guns drawn due to the fact he was bent over and stuffing a black duffel bag under a red minivan that did not belong to him,” KSU police said in Dier’s warrant.
The bag, searched with Dier’s permission, contained a handgun, an empty magazine, five bullets and three empty shell casings, as well as a folding knife, per the warrant. The knife blade was longer than 2 inches, police said.
Dier reportedly told KSU officers that he had just bought the knife the day prior and was excited to have it on him, the warrant shows.
Around an hour and a half earlier, at 3 p.m., KSU and Cobb County police both received reports of a shirtless suspicious man wearing a baseball cap and carrying a black duffel bag “who possibly has a firearm and was possibly discharging rounds off near Barrett Lakes Drive in Kennesaw,” the warrant states.
After being arrested on campus at the East Parking Deck at 305 Hopkins Drive, Dier was booked into the Cobb County jail on two felony charges of carrying weapons in a school safety zone, records show.
Dier was behind bars for four days before being released on a $5,000 bond on Feb. 17, per his jail record.
