MARIETTA — No more than 10 people sat in the Marietta school board meeting room at 250 Howard St. on Tuesday evening for more than a minute, as school officials aim to adhere to federal, state and local health guidelines.
As an MDJ reporter entered the meeting, a member of Marietta schools staff left to abide by the rule.
The night's meeting saw Chair Allison Gruehn and board members Adam Levine, Jason Waters and Kerry Minervini attend in person, while Vice Chair Angela Orange and board members Randy Weiner and Irene Berens called in to hear presentations and vote.
Board votes took longer than they normally would, as Gruehn was forced to count votes of members present before then asking each remote board member individually to respond in the affirmative or negative for each agenda item.
Board members chuckled when voices echoed over loudly the phone lines, causing some stumbling in staff presentations and when an occasional "can you hear me?" innocently interrupted voting procedure.
School officials approached the board room lectern one at a time to give presentations and left the room entirely when they finished speaking. No one sat closer than two chairs' distance from each other.
"It felt sort of like an out-of-body experience that all of this is even happening and that we're even having to take these measures," Gruehn told the MDJ after the meeting. "And just from a logistics standpoint, it felt a little clunky to me."
As odd as it may have felt though, she said the meeting went as smoothly as it could have. Board members, whether physically present or phoning in, were still able to ask and have questions answered.
Internal recognitions, including those of student achievements, were missing from the meeting because the board pushed them to a later date to avoid large crowds being brought into the board room.
That, Gruehn said, she also missed.
"I'll look forward to getting back to normal," she said, adding that it's uncertain when normal school and business functions will return. "Especially for the youngest students, they just really miss their teachers and they just really miss the routine."
During its business, the board unanimously approved:
- Additional custodial contracts for up to $68,000 for sanitation to address coronavirus concerns for 12 weeks, starting on March 2.
- Two custodial contracts totaling $20,000 for cleaning at the College and Career Academy at Marietta High School.
- About $1.1 million in nursing contracts for pre-K through Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, as well as an athletic trainer and supervising nurse at Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School.
- A $99,989.95 contract with School Specialty for the establishment of a learning commons at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.
- A $950,964 proposal from Lockstep Technology Group for procurement of networking equipment.
- A $74,003 contract with NetPlanner Systems Inc. for low-voltage electrical and wireless internet work at Park Street Elementary School.
- A $20,400 annual contract with Zayo Group to provide primary internet for Marietta City Schools.
- A $119,804 contract with PlaySouth Playground Creators, LLC to provide playground design-build services at Hickory Hills Elementary.
- The $102,000 purchase of two police cars and related equipment for school resource officers, provided under the Community Oriented Policing Services grant.
- Creation of a girls' flag football team at Marietta High School.
