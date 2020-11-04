In 2016, for the first time in a generation, a plurality of Cobb voters chose a Democrat when they voted for president. Many split their ticket, however, with Democrats running for U.S. House and Senate earning fewer votes in Cobb than their Republican counterparts.
Four years later, it has become obvious Clinton’s numbers weren’t an aberration, but a sign of things to come.
With the exception of U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and Rev. Raphael Warnock — who topped a runoff-bound, 20-candidate race for U.S. Senate — Democrats seeking federal office won a majority of Cobb votes Tuesday.
Locally, Democrats swept countywide races.
“The county is now safely Democrat,” said former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat from Marietta.
Democrats and Republicans alike pointed to the same set of factors: the flight of college-educated, white women from the Republican Party and the boom in out-of-state residents.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, who chairs the Cobb Democratic Party, said the county has been urbanizing and attracting out-of-state voters.
“There’s been some key shifts in demographics, most notably in District 2,” she said, referring to the county district that includes booming communities in Smyrna and the Cumberland area. “And of course District 2, in combination with (south Cobb), which has been a Democrat stronghold for a long time now, I think, basically carried the day (Tuesday),” she said.
“I don’t think the Cobb GOP could have done anything more,” said Jason Shepherd, who chairs the Cobb Republican Party. “Soccer moms just don’t like Donald Trump.”
Barnes agreed.
“I don’t think they’re going anywhere,” he said of those women who have started voting for Democrats in recent years.
Barnes said Democrats faced a similar problem in the 1980s and 1990s, as the state began to move away from the party. National Democrats, such as presidential candidate Walter Mondale, were unpopular. To distance themselves, Barnes and others called themselves Georgia Democrats, and boasted being more conservative than the Republicans whose strongholds were tony east Cobb and Buckhead.
In Barnes’ telling, Trump has captured the Republican Party.
“The Johnny Isaksons and the Paul Coverdells are gone, and they would have a difficult time if they were starting over, being able to compete in that Republican party that has attracted some extreme candidates.”
Although local Republicans such as County Chairman Mike Boyce and District Attorney Joyette Holmes were widely seen as moderates, that wasn’t enough, Barnes said.
“I’m very fond of him personally,” Barnes said, referring to Boyce, “and I’m very fond of Joyette personally … but you’ve got to separate yourself (from Trump).”
A number of county Republicans held onto their seats Tuesday. State Democrats were unable to flip any statehouse seats, nor were they able to flip seats on the Cobb Board of Education.
Shepherd said Democrats’ failure to capture seats on the Cobb school board showed that county voters have little appetite for what he described as the strong partisanship of that body’s Democrats.
He also saw a silver lining in preliminary national numbers, which showed the GOP gaining ground among Hispanic and Black men, constituencies whose support the Democratic Party had long taken for granted.
“I think the right Republican can win in Cobb,” he said.
So does Barnes.
“There’s no question Republicans can win,” he said. “But they can’t just talk about social issues.”
