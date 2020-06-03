NORTHEAST COBB — Cobb demonstrations continued Wednesday as a group of 30 protesters gathered at the intersection of Canton and Jamerson roads near Kell High School in the afternoon and a larger group gathered around the same time in Marietta.
The groups are protesting the death of black men at the hands of police and others, most recently that of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Signs held by individuals on the roadside near Kell read, "No justice, no peace," and, "All lives can't matter until black ones do." They set aside supplies for others who joined the rally to make their own signs.
Event organizer Charlotte Collins said it was the group's second day standing at the intersection from 2 to 4 p.m. and that they'd continue to do so until justice had been achieved for Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.
"We're here to protest against injustice against African Americans, and we're going to continue to be out here to let people know in Marietta that there are people who ... stand against this bigotry and racism," she said, noting that she won't stop protesting until she sees all four officers involved in Floyd's death charged and convicted.
Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, an act that was caught on video and set off protests and riots around the country. Chauvin was later arrested, and charges for the other officers were announced Wednesday.
Arbery was a 25-year-old black man who was pursued and shot by armed white residents of a Brunswick neighborhood.
Taylor was killed by Louisville police while serving a warrant after midnight on March 13 when officers used a battering ram to enter the 26-year-old's apartment and shot her multiple times after a brief confrontation.
Protests have taken place in Cobb since Sunday, and even as the MDJ spoke with those at the Canton and Jamerson Road intersection, a group of close to 100 gathered at Marietta Square.
Jeriene Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP, was invited as a guest speaker by the largely student-organized peaceful protest at the Square.
Grimes told the MDJ it was encouraging to see so many young people so passionate about a common cause.
"They're very passionate about their voice being heard seeking justice," she said. "It's excellent. It's hopeful to me for our future that we have some young people that are unafraid. ... They are constructive in their process, and they know how to communicate and mobilize."
She said the protests cropping up around Cobb are an excellent outlet for the community's frustration, and the younger generation is taking on the issues that older generations may be afraid to or may have ignored.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, joined Marietta police Major Brian Marshall in talking with a group of young Cobb residents after the Marietta Square gathering. McPhilamy said the event remained peaceful and the conversations with police respectful. No injuries or arrests were reported.
"I walked over to have a conversation with (a reporter) ... shortly after the protest was over, and an area youth walked up with a question. Before you know it, like 25 kids had gathered and engaged in an open dialogue with Major Marshall and myself for roughly an hour and a half," McPhilamy said. "The entire thing was peaceful and respectful."
He said the youth had general questions, and the conversation was a "great forum" for the officers to impress upon them how they can affect change by voting and identifying exactly what changes they want to see occur to communicate that to elected officials.
Like many individuals who have attended the recent days' protests, those who joined Collins said they'd heard about the gathering on social media. At least one person had simply been driving by and chose to stop.
That was the case for Damian, a white Atlanta resident who asked that his last name not be used. He said he'd attended a protest on Tuesday in Atlanta near the governor's mansion and had to stop to show his support when he saw protesters gathering in a smaller area of metro Atlanta.
"I was just driving down the street from my dog's vet appointment, and I was headed home," he said, pausing to shout back at a white woman who told the group out her car window, "You need to give it up."
Most of the protesters at the Canton Road intersection were young, and many were students at Kell or would soon be so. They acknowledged that their group, as well as many of the larger protests across the nation were being led by young people.
"We're the next generation. We can fix what's going wrong," said Arianna Palmer, a 17-year-old and rising senior at Kell. "We can bring people back together, because — look at this," she gestured to the group representing black, white, Hispanic and Asian students. "We're bringing people together."
Palmer, who is black, said she'd personally experienced racism from a fellow Kell student. She said during a debate about equal rights in one of her classes in October, the white student had hurled a racial slur at her because the two didn't agree.
But that, she said, isn't the worst of what black people in America deal with.
"I shouldn't have to be scared to walk outside to walk my dog in case I get gunned down," Palmer said. "It's not right. It shouldn't be happening. And that's why we're here. We don't want our kids to grow up in this."
Palmer's fellow rising senior, Andrea Espino, said as a Latina, she'd also experienced racism firsthand, "especially when it came up to the most recent (presidential) election." She said she stood in solidarity with black Americans.
"The last four years of my life have been people telling me to go back to my country and 'build that wall,'" she said. "And they don't know anything about me. They don't know that I was born here."
She held a sign that read, "Tu lucha es mi lucha," and below it an English translation: "Your struggle is my struggle."
The protesters were met mostly with support of passing motorists, who honked their horns, gave a thumbs-up, shouted support from their cars or held their fists in the air out their window or sunroof.
But a handful of others shouted at the group or otherwise expressed their discontent with their protest. Collins said her group had been shouted and cursed at, been shown middle fingers and other such actions. And another common moniker, "All lives matter," could be heard. Collins said she and others who are protesting take issue with that sentiment, too.
All lives can't matter until black lives do, she said.
"My life needs to matter just like yours does," she said.
