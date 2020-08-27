Two months after a Kennesaw State labor union called on university leadership to avoid layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic, the university has cut workers to slash its payroll and make up for a budget shortfall.
“KSU had to take the difficult but necessary step to reduce a limited number of staff positions as a part of the restructuring of operations around campus,” said university spokesperson Tammy Demel. “No faculty positions have been included in these restructurings.”
According to officials from the KSU chapter of United Campus Workers of Georgia, the university “quietly laid off 24 workers” on Aug. 10. Demel did not confirm how many employees KSU fired.
The round of employee cuts comes after the union called on KSU President Pamela Whitten not to lay off any workers. In June, union members delivered a petition calling for no layoffs to Whitten’s office in Kennesaw Hall.
Heather Pincock, a UCWGA member and an associate professor of conflict management at KSU, said she is disappointed that the union’s petition was ignored by university leaders.
“Based on our understanding of the numbers, there were other ways of making cuts besides layoffs,” Pincock said in an interview with the MDJ. “We’re very disappointed that President Whitten has made that choice, in the middle of a historic recession, to put people out of work when there are other alternatives available.”
Pincock and the union are advocating for capping the university's highest salaries and instituting progressive furloughs to make up for the budget cuts. The union created a “chop from the top calculator” and posted it to its website to highlight how University System of Georgia institutions could save money by reducing salaries of the highest earners.
“President Whitten makes nearly $500,000,” Pincock said in a news release. “Why wouldn’t KSU reduce overpaid salaries such as Whitten’s before laying off poorer workers during a worldwide pandemic?”
In the news release, the KSU chapter of the UCWGA said the university did not need to lay off any workers.
“The layoffs are unnecessary considering record high enrollments that KSU announced earlier this summer,” the union said in the release. “These layoffs disproportionately impact lower paid (more than half made less than $40,000, two-thirds under $50,000), female (70%), and Black-identified workers (20%).”
According to Whitten, KSU has more than 40,000 students enrolled this fall. KSU did not confirm the demographic breakdown of layoffs that was provided by the union.
In the news release, the union said the university has not been transparent about job cuts. Union members filed an open records request to learn about the recent layoffs.
“If we hadn’t released this information, people at Kennesaw State University would have no way of knowing that their colleagues are being put out of work,” Pincock said. “We’ve not received any formal communication from leadership that this is the direction they went in.”
Demel said the layoffs were the result of a 10.8% cut to spending for fiscal year 2021 “in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” After the Board of Regents announced in June that mandatory employee furloughs as a means to slash the budget would be prohibited, KSU turned to layoffs.
In response to the job cuts, Pincock and the union called on KSU to reinstate the jobs of workers who were laid off. The union also called on Whitten to be more transparent about the university’s “budget cut decision-making process.”
“While President Whitten has asked us to ‘be kind and respectful’ to each other during this crisis,” Pincock said in the news release, “we ask her in return to be kind and respectful to us by being transparent, protecting jobs, and focusing on our safety.”
