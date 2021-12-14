Students advocating to change the name of Wheeler High School will be part of a virtual roundtable hosted by the Southern Poverty Law Center on Thursday.
Titled “Public Art and the Politics of Remembering Georgia's Confederate Past,” the roundtable will discuss “the intersections of art and activism, the legacy of Stone Mountain, debunking revisionist history, and how Georgia can continue moving the state’s Confederate symbols removal movement forward.” The roundtable is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Wheeler High is named for Joseph Wheeler, who served as a Confederate cavalry general in the Civil War. Wheeler later fought for the U.S. in other wars and served as a congressman from Alabama. Wheeler County, Georgia, is named for him, as are several places in Alabama.
The group, Wheeler Name Change, is led by high school students who believe the Wheeler name wrongly celebrates the Confederacy and white supremacy. The students also point out that Wheeler was named in 1965, the same year the Cobb County School District was desegregated.
The Cobb County Board of Education last fall voted to create a committee to examine renaming the school. Then-Chairman Brad Wheeler had joined the board’s three Democrats to cast the deciding vote to create the committee, but changed his position two months later, voting with the three other Republicans to dissolve it.
In addition to Wheeler Name Change, the roundtable will include Lisa Tuttle, an artist; Kevin Sipp, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs; state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain; Stone Mountain Action Coalition; Kimberly Probolus, SPLC intelligence project fellow and researcher; and Lecia Brooks, SPLC chief of staff.
The roundtable is a “Zoom webinar format with opportunity for Q&A.” Those wishing to participate can RSVP online.
