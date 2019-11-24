MABLETON — Members of the south Cobb community say a study of the feasibility of incorporating a “city of Mableton” is complete, but payment for the study is not.
The proposed city would include Pebblebrook and South Cobb high schools as well as Six Flags Over Georgia and have a population by one estimate of about 80,000.
Fundraising efforts boosted by business owners
Tre Hutchins, board member of South Cobb Alliance, the group vying for cityhood, told the MDJ that fundraising for the group’s $28,000 feasibility study is expected to be complete this month, pending collection of several thousand dollars.
The SCA hired the University of Georgia to carry out that feasibility study. The study must show the proposed city would be able to perform the minimum number of municipal services required by the state constitution.
Hutchins, who is running for the Cobb school board seat held by David Morgan, said the South Cobb Alliance owes UGA $8,000, of which $5,000 is committed by donors and will be collected by the end of the month. That leaves $3,000 SCA has left to raise, he said.
That’s where some local business owners have come in.
Some south Cobb residents have recently taken note of a new message displayed on the outdoor sign at Mexico Lindo, a Mexican restaurant and bar off Veterans Memorial Highway, just west of its intersection with Floyd Road.
“We support our community wishes to become a city,” the signs reads in large black letters.
Oscar Lopez, who has owned the business since 1994, said he put the sign up to raise awareness to the movement and show that he was behind his community. He said he believes a majority of south Cobb residents are supportive of the call for cityhood.
“Mableton has been trying to do this for a minute, so I went and talked to the people ... in charge and just told them I wanted to support them,” he said, adding that he’s been actively involved with SCA since 2018. “I’m just trying to make the city better, if it becomes a city.”
Lopez said he looks forward to Mableton seeing improved public safety services and economic investment. He said the county has invested heavily in east Cobb, but “we don’t get anything.”
“It’s like they get money from us to just take care of the east Cobb (services),” he said, adding that the new city could use its new tax revenues from large businesses like Six Flags to reinvest directly in Mableton.
Lopez said his business has donated to SCA, though he asked for the amount to not be included. He said his restaurant has also played host to a few of the group’s events, including a Mableton meet-and-greet last month.
SCA: South Cobb community needs not being met
Mableton, the largest unincorporated community in metro Atlanta, became a city in 1912, but four years later, the town’s residents voted to dissolve the municipality.
The South Cobb Alliance has conducted a survey on cityhood that has so far garnered more than 7,000 responses, Hutchins said. He added, however, that he does not know the exact number of those in favor, against or undecided.
In a 2018 survey conducted by the group, 697 south Cobb respondents were in favor, 106 were against and 133 were undecided.
Hutchins said many south Cobb residents who would fall within the new city’s borders seem supportive of the cityhood movement but are awaiting the details of the feasibility study to take a firm stance.
Incorporation of the city of Mableton, Hutchins said, is about promoting economic development, local control over zoning and improvement of waste management and code enforcement services, as well as development of much-needed affordable housing.
The SCA board member said when Wisteria Place, a senior living facility just south of the Silver Comet Trail off Floyd Road, opened, it was able to serve 100 residents. Those 100 applications were dwarfed by the 1,500-name waiting list for residence at the facility, Hutchins said.
“That is a clear indication that we have a need for affordable housing options as it relates to our seniors, and not just our seniors, but our community as a whole,” he said. “There just hasn’t been a big enough push in our area.”
He also said the south Cobb community is more focused on redevelopment than new development, but has not received as much support from the county for that redevelopment as residents would have hoped.
Addressing a lack of satisfactory code enforcement, Hutchins used the example of apartments on Riverside Parkway near Six Flags Over Georgia in unincorporated Austell.
Hutchins and others have said the management of apartment complexes in the area frequently turn over and rarely stack up to county code.
“(Code enforcement) is not holding owners to a standard, and our community has to live with that,” he said. “We do not see that there is a concerted effort to address it in a way that really meets the needs of our community.”
After years of apartment complexes frequenting 75 or more code violations, it will take time to get back to a level of quality fit for residents, Hutchins said. But, he added, south Cobb cityhood would grant invested south Cobb community members the ability to lead that charge.
South Cobb at the State HouseSouth Cobb cityhood’s progress through the Georgia Legislature will also depend on that study, according to Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell.
During the 2019 legislative session, Thomas filed a bill, HB 587, that would incorporate the city of Mableton. But since cityhood is a two-year process in the Legislature, the bill has not yet made it to the House floor for a vote, she said.
For a cityhood bill to pass, it has to have been filed at least a year before the Legislature approves it, Thomas said.
Whether or not the bill will come to the floor in the upcoming 2020 legislative session will depend on whether there are any changes needed to borders, bill language or other items, she said.
“That’s really my focus right now before the legislative session happens. I really want to solely rely on the feasibility study at this juncture,” Thomas said. “But everybody wants to know the meat before it’s time to eat.”
Thomas said the issues that SCA raises are legitimate concerns in the region, and cityhood would be one way to solve those issues, should incorporation be feasible.
The lawmaker said when surveys went out to city residents, the most important issue to many was that code enforcement be a service the potential city provides.
She echoed Hutchins’ criticisms of what she said is subpar management of many apartments in the Riverside Parkway corridor, leading to the frequent changing hands and poor upkeep of properties.
“I do believe that code enforcement is key when it comes to developing the city, and (it’s) definitely what the people want as well,” Thomas said.
If lawmakers pass the cityhood bill, it would then go to voters who live in the proposed city’s boundaries.
Last month, two apartment complexes near Austell, 300 Riverside and Villas at Riverside, sold for a total of about $35 million. Thomas said then she was hopeful the sale would lead to refurbishing of the apartments and spur development in the area.
But she also said at the time that the first step is getting the new owners to stick around.
“I just wish these people would buy, stay and give these people some stability,” she said.
Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid, whose district the city of Mableton would fall into, did not respond to request for comment before press time.
For more information on the cityhood movement, visit www.southcobballiance.org.
