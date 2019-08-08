The Humane Society of Cobb County announced that it celebrated the kickoff of construction for a new shelter on Aug. 3.
The new building will be on the same lot and behind the existing building at 553 Waterman Street in Marietta.
Board chair and president Stephen Imler presented a personal donation of $100,000 to executive director Sarah Cant. The group present for the groundbreaking were board members, staff, volunteers, Marietta city council members Cheryl Richardson and Joseph R. Goldstein, and Ken Morton of Morton Construction, which is the general contractor.
For more information, visit www.humanecobb.org.
