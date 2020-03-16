Due to concerns about the new coronavirus, some national retailers are adjusting their hours.
Walmart announced late Saturday it is limiting store hours to keep inventory in stock and to clean and sanitize. Stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice, unless they already have more reduced hours.
Late Friday, Publix Super Markets announced its store and pharmacy hours companywide are to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice, to give time to sanitize and to restock products.
Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, east Alabama and South Carolina, is not limiting store hours. The Kroger on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta is open 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
"We want to emphasize the supply chain is strong and has not been interrupted. Customers should not panic," said Felix B. Turner, corporate affairs manager for the division, in a statement. "We are working hard to replenish shelves as quickly as possible to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services."
