Due to the coronavirus, the following grocery stores have announced adjusted store hours.
Publix Super Markets has announced that in order to give store employees time to conduct additional preventive sanitations and restock product, daily store hours companywide will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In-store pharmacy hours will also change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and normal pharmacy hours on Sunday.
Ingles announced on the website that all stores will close at 10 p.m. and that 24-hour stores will reopen at 6 a.m. All other stores will reopen at normal time.
Ingles' Starbucks locations will open at normal time, but will close at 8 p.m., which is one hour early.
Whole Foods Market announced they are temporarily adjusting store hours and that customers should check the website for more information about their store's updated hours. The Kennesaw and Merchants Walk locations were showing hours as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole Foods customers who are 60-plus years old are also invited to shop beginning one hour before the store opens to the general public under the store's new adjusted hours.
Target announced that, as of Wednesday, stores will close by 9 p.m. local time every day, to allow employees more time for cleaning and restocking. The retailer will also dedicate the first hour of store hours on Wednesdays to those who are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 infection, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Kroger, Food Depot, Aldi and Lidl have not announced any adjustments to store hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.