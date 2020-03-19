Some grocery stores in Cobb County are setting aside certain hours for elderly shoppers. The move is meant to allow those most at risk of falling seriously ill to meet their basic needs while avoiding the crowds in which the new coronavirus most easily spreads.
Whole Foods, Target and Publix are among those who have made such announcements in recent days.
Whole Foods customers who are 60-plus years old are also invited to shop beginning one hour before the store opens to the general public under the store's new adjusted hours.
"We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment," the company said in a statement.
Officials have stressed the importance of "social distancing." The virus spreads between people in close contact with one another and through respiratory droplets "produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes," according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Such droplets "can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs."
To slow its spread, public health officials have been urging people to stay at home; those who have to step outside should avoid crowds and stand at least 6 feet away from each other.
Major events expected to draw large crowds, such as music festivals, have been canceled or postponed. On Thursday, Atlanta's mayor ordered the closure of gathering places such as bars and restaurants. But avoiding crowds can still be difficult.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 100 people lined up outside the Costco off Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
One employee said the store is only allowing 250 people to enter at a time. The employee also said the store is not allowing returns and that there are "limits on things."
Target will dedicate the first hour of store hours on Wednesdays to those who are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 infection, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Publix, meanwhile, is setting aside Tuesday and Wednesday mornings between 7 and 8 a.m. for shoppers who are 65 years old or older. The senior hours will go into effect March 24 "and continue until further notice."
Not every grocer is on board, however.
Although Lidl is giving seniors priority between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Ireland according to news reports, the company has not announced any such move in the United States.
In an email, Lidl spokesman Chandler Ebeier said the company has been communicating with pubic health authorities "to ensure we are implementing best practices for the safety of our customers and our employees.
"Current CDC and White House guidance for groups considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19, including the older adults, is to avoid people and crowds," Ebeier wrote. "We have thoroughly evaluated the proposal to set aside hours for higher risk groups and have decided to focus on other ways to support these customers. We worry that inviting higher risk individuals to congregate at specified time would be inconsistent with the latest CDC guidance, and may make the situation worse. Lidl works diligently to make home delivery options available wherever possible and we are encouraging anyone unable to shop in store utilize those options where possible."
— Thomas Hartwell, Damon Poirier and Shannon Ballew contributed to this report.
