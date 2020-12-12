ACWORTH — Since 1957, the Grinch has been the very portrait of holiday season grouchiness. But 2020 may be the year he turns over a new leaf.
Acworth’s Park and Recreation Department teamed up with the city’s police department Saturday afternoon to put on the 2020 How the Grinch Saves Christmas Toy Drive. The program will benefit the police department’s eighth annual Shop with a Cop program.
In years past, the city has hosted a community breakfast featuring the Grinch as a guest. That wasn’t feasible this year, so the city elected to repurpose the Grinch to help out both local police and kids.
“How we sold it was, Acworth PD caught the Grinch stealing presents, and this is community service,” said Jessy Patterson, Events and Communications Coordinator for Acworth Parks and Recreation, who was dressed as Christmas’ most infamous villain.
Families dropped toys off outside at the event, held at Roberts School Community and Education Center. Children then had the opportunity to go inside and take their picture with the Grinch. Northwest Classical Academy, a community partner, served hot chocolate as well.
The toys will be used for Acworth Police’s Shop With a Cop day. Working with local middle and elementary schools, the department will invite a number of needy children to the department’s headquarters. There, they have the opportunity to browse through the toys for their own holiday shopping experience, and pick out a toy with an officer by their side.
“With how everything has been … it’s an opportunity to love on our community even more,” said Cpl. Stanley Almon of the Acworth Police Department. “We’re just wanting to be that outreach and that uplift for our community.”
Acworth’s Shop With a Cop day will be Dec. 18, at Acworth Police Department headquarters.
