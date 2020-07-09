What was once a six-person race to replace retiring Cobb State Court Judge Toby Prodgers is now a two-person runoff between Trina Griffiths and Diana Simmons.
Griffiths, a criminal defense attorney, and Simmons, a Cobb County assistant solicitor general, outlasted the field of competitors in a June 9 election for the open Cobb State Court seat. Griffiths led the pack with 36,819 votes in the nonpartisan race, good for 23.26% of the vote. Simmons also qualified for the runoff after receiving 35,611 votes, or 22.50% of the vote.
Four other candidates — Joseph Atkins, Scott Halperin, Mazi Mazloom and David Willingham — vied for the Cobb State Court seat, but did not qualify for the Aug. 11 runoff.
Simmons said her campaign plan was to outwork her competitors, scheduling daily events and meetings with local civic groups and business associations, but lockdowns caused by COVID-19 forced her to change her approach.
“I tried really hard to make genuine connections with the people that I met,” Simmons said in an email to the MDJ. “I really believe that if they meet you as a person first and candidate second, they are much more invested in the outcome of the race. I ultimately leaned heavily on word of mouth endorsements from friends, family, and new acquaintances (to) help me spread my message. They were instrumental in getting me into the runoff.”
Griffiths said she began campaigning last fall, and she has continued meeting people whenever possible. She said her experience makes her the best candidate for the open Cobb State Court seat.
“My message to voters is that there is no substitute for experience,” Griffiths said in a statement to the MDJ. “I have nearly 25 years practicing law in Cobb State Court. I was a prosecutor for eleven years and have been practicing misdemeanor defense for nearly fourteen years. I believe this diversity of experience makes me the better candidate to fairly and impartially decide the cases before me.”
Heading into the runoff, Simmons has more cash on hand than Griffiths, according to campaign contribution disclosure reports filed by the candidates on July 7. Simmons reported $32,658.52 in total contributions received to date and $11,610.75 in total expenditures to date, leaving her with $21,047.77 on hand. Griffiths reported $36,250 in total contributions received and $32,715.19 in expenditures, leaving $4,285.71 in cash on hand. Attorney Melvin Nash contributed $1,000 to both candidates in June, and attorney Matthew Kilgo contributed $250 to both candidates last month.
According to campaign contribution forms, Griffiths has spent $2,327 on advertising since the beginning of May. In that same time period, Simmons has spent $1,480.38 on advertising efforts.
Both campaigns have resumed spending ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff. On June 22, Griffiths spent $189.59 on signs. The Simmons campaign spent $1,393.75 on campaign signs on June 25, according to campaign finance documents.
Griffiths said she will utilize digital marketing, indoor billboard marketing and grassroots contacts to reach out to Cobb County voters over the next month. Simmons said she will continue “attending any in person or virtual meetings and reminding people that there is a runoff for several races and the importance of local elections.”
Tom Browning, a Marietta attorney, said turnout is normally low for runoff elections like this one, and he is curious to see how the ongoing pandemic impacts voters. Browning questioned if people will turn out to stand 6 feet apart in line before casting their ballots.
“This may be something where it may be a difference of somebody getting 50 more people to come to the polls to vote for them,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised with something like that.”
Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn, who served as a trial judge in the State Court of Cobb County for six years, said this election is important for voters because, while many residents will not personally encounter the judicial system, those who do are likely to contact the State Court for things like misdemeanors and traffic violations.
“In the event you are involved with the court system on a traffic matter, the State Court is going to be the court that you’re going to be involved in,” Cauthorn said. “If you get a speeding ticket or some kind of driving charge like reckless driving or you’re detained for driving under the influence, the State Court of Cobb County is the court you’re going to end up going to.”
Cauthorn said he will vote for Dianna Simmons, but he noted that he has a personal connection to the Simmons family. Simmons’ father-in-law was a client of Cauthorn, and he has known members of her family for over 40 years.
Browning said the nonpartisan races like this one allow voters to choose the best possible candidate.
“We have non-partisan races so that you can select the best candidate rather than voting because they have a Democrat or Republican label on here, so it makes sense, especially in judicial races,” he said. “Justice is blind, and it shouldn’t be on party labels.”
