A familiar sight with a different hue greeted hundreds of people lining up for a taste of KFC’s latest test product in Cobb County on Tuesday, with the restaurant franchise replacing its signature red styling for green in promotion of its new plant-based chicken.
Staff of the KFC at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Windy Ridge Parkway, near SunTrust Park, exclusively offered the pseudo chicken boneless wings and nuggets with every purchase between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of a national experiment.
KFC partnered with Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat to introduce Beyond Fried Chicken for testing on Cobb consumers first, with potential for a broader test or even a national roll-out depending on initial customer feedback.
Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S., says he thinks the company has a hit on its hands.
“KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based,” he said in a statement. “I think we’ve all heard ‘it tastes like chicken’ — well, our customers are going to be amazed and say, ‘it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!’”
Beyond Meat got its start 10 years ago and sells plant-based substitutes for items such as burgers, ground beef and sausage.
In Cobb on Tuesday, the Beyond Fried Chicken was available in nuggets with dipping sauce or as boneless wings tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.
“KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with,” Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement. “To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey. My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment.”
