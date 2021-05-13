Cobb will host two festivals this weekend, including one entirely new to the county.
On Friday, Powder Springs will kick off its inaugural Bringing The Sea to the Springs seafood festival.
The free festival will run through Sunday, and feature fresh seafood, live music, arts and crafts vendors and a silent auction benefitting the Powder Spring Youth Group and its annual summer camp.
Otis Redding III; Pale Moon Creek; and former Earth, Wind and Fire drummer Sonny Emory will perform Friday night. To learn more, about the other musicians performing this weekend, visit bringingtheseatothesprings.com.
The festival will be at the recently-completed Thurman Springs Park, at 4485 Pineview Drive. Parking will be free. The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Marietta Greek Festival returns Friday, with a twist.
This year, the festival will take a drive-thru format organizers have dubbed “Opa to go.”
“Come enjoy your favorite homemade Greek goodies, music dancing and atmosphere as you make you way around the parking lot — experiencing the beauty of Greek culture, all from the safety of your car,” according to the flyer announcing the event.
Hosted by east Cobb’s Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, the festival will run Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.