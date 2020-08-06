Greater Community Church of God in Christ, located at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta, is sponsoring a Virtual Community Health Fair this weekend. The theme for the event is “Serving God in Spite of …” based on a scripture text in I Thessalonians 5:18.
“During this persistent pandemic, Greater Community Church continues to find innovative ways to focus on our commitment to the health and well-being of our local community," said Bishop-Designate Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. "We continue to partner with the Red Cross and others in the healthcare community to provide timely and accurate information and resources."
The event consists of two activities:
On Saturday, Aug. 8, there will be a virtual discussion with Morehouse School of Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Eric Flenaugh, who will be speaking on the topic: “Working on the Front lines: The Course of a Hospitalized COVID Positive Patient." There will be a Q&A session at the end of his talk. The discussion will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Zoom Meeting ID: 818 4429 1739. Passcode: 718719.
The second event will be a blood drive held at Greater Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the blood drive, visit www.redcross.org. Donor ID: GCC.
