Several private schools in Cobb County started the school year with students returning to in-person instruction over the last two weeks, and administrators and parents say it’s been a successful homecoming thus far.
Students have been in classrooms, learning virtually or following a hybrid schedule depending on their school. Each private school developed plans for following public health guidelines and keeping students safe during the pandemic, including measures to space out students during class.
The Walker School, St. Joseph’s Catholic School and North Cobb Christian School all report there have been no COVID-19 cases among students or staff on campus since school started.
The Walker School started Monday and is operating under an “orange phase,” meaning primary and lower school students attend in-person classes five days a week while middle and upper school students follow a hybrid schedule with a combination of virtual and in-person instruction.
Ira Dawson, The Walker School’s head of middle school, said the Marietta private school has stressed what they call the three W’s — washing your hands, wearing your face coverings and watching your distance.
“Throughout the day you can hear teachers, administrators, staff, faculty all emphasizing to students to continuously follow the three W’s,” Dawson said. “Because our thing is that we want to keep school spread as minimal as possible, and, more importantly, we want to have consistent behaviors for the students.”
Dawson, whose own child is starting school in Walker’s early learners program, said an important part of the return to school has been Walker’s relationship with families.
“I think the families have really worked with us to create a unique experience out of this very rare opportunity,” he said.
Emily Sullivan, a Walker parent with three students enrolled at the school, said her children have reacted positively to the return to classes. Her oldest child is in middle school, so he is on a hybrid schedule that rotates between in-person and virtual learning.
“Today is his first day actually being in school,” Sullivan said of her oldest student. “He was really looking forward to it, really excited about it. He actually was able to do his online requirements at school. He went there Monday and Tuesday, just in a different location, so he went to the library so he could be at school, but sort of socially distanced from everybody else, and just participated in his Zoom calls and everything at that location instead.”
Sullivan’s two younger children are in first and third grade at Walker, so they attend class in person five days a week. She said she’s been impressed by the virus mitigation practices in place on campus.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I’ve driven back and forth a couple of times, and they’ve got a lot of tents outside for outside classes and outside eating,” she said. “I really feel like they’ve thought through a lot of the scenarios. Hopefully we’ll be able to get closer to the green light before we get further into the red with all the numbers.”
{p dir=”ltr”}St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta reopened for classes on Aug. 12. Spokesperson Ann Frazer said the school requires students and staff to wear masks on campus, and children have their temperature checked for a fever before exiting their cars. The Catholic school took an innovative approach to keeping students physically distanced, she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}”The kids are happy and we are thrilled to see them and hear their laughter in the hallways,” Frazer said. “The only real challenge in reopening was reconfiguring our middle school since the classes are full, and we wanted to physically distance the desks. So, we divided the gym and cafeteria into classrooms and it is working out very well.”
At North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Head of School Todd Clingman said staff and students have followed the roadmap to start the academic year without an outbreak of COVID-19.
“I can attribute our successful start to the year to our teachers and support staff,” Clingman said. “We are giving parents the option of on-campus or virtual learning, and our teachers have navigated providing both options to our students amazingly well.”
Clingman said his school wants to meet the needs of students and families while keeping them healthy and safe.
Kimberly Leftwich, a parent of two students at North Cobb Christian, said the transition back to the classroom has been seamless.
“I think the communication is such a key piece,” Leftwich said. “Because they’re transparent and because they do let us know what’s going on, it’s just easy to have that trust and ease with sending your child back.”
Audrey Jane Leftwich, a seventh grade student at NCCS, was excited to return to the classroom. She can tolerate the virus mitigation strategies if it means seeing her teachers and peers in person.
“It’s just been so great to be back,” she said. “Even with all the mask rules and everything, it still just feels like we’re there. We’re not virtual, and I love that. ... We’re together.”
(1) comment
That is great for those schools and families. Unfortunately, a huge district like Cobb doesn’t have the space to social distance the children. We do not have the money or resources when buildings are already over capacity. We do have many schools in CCSD who are under capacity so maybe we need to redistribute students so each building is at capacity and then we could social distance. Georgia is in the news as being the hot state, so I’m in no rush to see schools open.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.