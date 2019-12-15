Eight decades after it made its silver screen debut, “Gone with the Wind” is still considered a pop culture icon and a touchstone for cinematic storytelling.
The epic story of love and survival in the old South premiered 80 years ago Sunday at Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta, but the place to be for diehard fans Sunday was Marietta’s Gone with the Wind Museum, where superfans cut a cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler.
The celebration also included trivia contest, book signings and a sneak peek at one of the museum’s newest items: set pieces of the iconic Tara Plantation used in the film. The set pieces included doors and windows as well as a doorknob touched by star Vivien Leigh in the movie, which fans passed around and snapped photos of.
Among the doorknob touchers were Rachel Forbes and Elizabeth Gill, two sisters from outside Cambridge, England. Those two traveled the longest distance to join the party.
Planning officer Rachel Forbes said their pilgrimage to the South was long-planned.
“I’ve been waiting to come to Atlanta for a really long time,” she said. “I wanted to come in a year ending with a nine because that’s an anniversary year, I wanted to come this week because it’s the anniversary, and it’s my birthday next week. So I’ve been planning this for years, and we booked it in January.”
Forbes said she picked up the Margaret Mitchell novel up from her local library one day on a whim. After reading it, she checked out the film and fell in love with both “Gone with the Wind” and Vivien Leigh. She’s joined a London-based group called the Vivien Leigh Circle, which organizes fan events over in England.
She said before she found the Leigh fan club, she didn’t know there were other superfans like her.
“(Gone with the Wind) is definitely a worldwide thing, but I don’t think it’s quite so obvious in other countries,” she said. “You have to seek it out rather than having the museum right here.”
Forbes said she’s been to the U.S. before, but this trip is her first time in the South, and she has already visited the Margaret Mitchell House and other sites related to “Gone with the Wind.”
Sister Elizabeth Gill said she’s read the book and seen the movie, but Forbes is definitely the No. 1 fan in the family.
“I’m her sister, so I’m just along for the ride,” Gill said with a laugh.
Other megafans at the party include Norcross artist Trevor Hawkins, who brought a painting he made of the “Gone with the Wind” premiere.
Hawkins said he loves all things classic Hollywood, especially “Gone with the Wind.”
“When I went to college and started taking art classes, I got into old Hollywood and how things looked, how people looked, just that whole culture was really fascinating, kind of like a time where things were classier,” he said. “I started doing ‘Gone with the Wind’ stuff for art projects and design things to the point where my professor wrote on the back ‘No more Gone with the Wind!’”
Museum Director Connie Sutherland remembered well her first time seeing the movie. It was in 1967 at the Loew’s in Atlanta.
“I knew about it, but it was cold out, and I thought ‘This better be good,’” she said. “And it was totally packed. The Loew’s was bigger than the Fox. It was huge. … I thought ‘Oh gosh, this isn’t going to be over for a long time.’ The lights went down, the music came on, those big letters came across, and I thought ‘This may be pretty good.’ I don’t think I blinked for four hours. It was amazing. And that was that.”
But it’s not every movie that inspires fans to journey across the ocean or to pass around an old doorknob like a holy relic. So how is it that “Gone with the Wind” keeps audiences entranced 80 years after its first screening.
For Sutherland, the answer is simple: the movie’s theme of strength in the face of hardship applies beyond the South; it is a story that resonates with everybody.
“People ask that question a lot, why has it stuck around so long? What’s its magic?” She said. “It’s because it’s a universal message of survival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.