In a letter to Marietta City Schools families on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Grant Rivera said though he was excited that school is back in session, pandemic-created "polarization and politicization" had felt "crushing."
Rivera said that politicization is coming from "outside the walls of the classroom" and include the opinions around masks, quarantine protocols and virtual learning, which he said "have sowed deep-seeded divisions in our community."
"With every email and phone conversation, I worry that the trust and confidence that we as a school district have tried to earn in recent months and years have eroded under the inability to agree on the available information and an unwillingness to see other points of view," Rivera said. "I still believe our community is stronger than the pandemic; I also believe that, despite the many opinions, we can lead through this together with even more grace, understanding, patience, and resolve."
The email also included information about the district's optional mask policy, quarantine protocol for those identified as "close contacts" in schools, virtual learning for quarantined students and testing/vaccination opportunities for students and staff.
Masking
In the section on masking, Rivera explained that the district's mask optional policy remains in place, though he added he will continue to wear a mask and encourages everyone else to do so.
"As I’ve been told numerous times by doctors and public health experts, the mask protects the wearer. Additionally, I wear my mask to protect my five-year-old daughter who is a cancer survivor," he said. "I also wear my mask so every child (like her) who wears a mask in school feels less isolated and less different because their superintendent looks like them. It’s not political for me; it’s about the children."
Rivera also signaled that policy could change, but said "before any consideration of changes to masking policies can occur," the school board has asked that he collect data that better shows the degree of school-based virus transmission.
In the first nine days of the school year, Rivera said there had been one case in which the district is confident "a student transmitted COVID to another student in a classroom."
"While this data may be encouraging, it is also misleading," he said. "Until we increase COVID testing, particularly of asymptomatic close contacts of a positive case, we can’t wave the flag of no school-based spread."
Testing
On the testing front, Rivera said the district is preparing to provide free, optional testing to students and staff at school each week. Families will be required to provide consent for their child to participate.
The free testing is being offered as part of a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education, and details are still being finalized, according to Marietta Schools.
Another email is expected to come later that will ask each MCS family to complete a survey indicating their interest in having their child participate in optional, routine COVID-19 testing. District officials said more details are also to come on free testing for MCS family members through a partnership with a local primary care facility.
Vaccinations
Rivera said the district has already offered 11 vaccination clinics through its partnership with Poole’s Pharmacy in Marietta, and that the district will continue those clinics. There will be two more clinics for all eligible MCS students, staff and families at Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School near the end of the month:
The Marietta Middle School clinic will be Thursday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the middle school's Big Blue Gym. The high school clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the high school's cafeteria.
All vaccinations given will be Pfizer, according to the district.
No pre-registration is required to get a shot. Any questions regarding the vaccine clinics, can be emailed to mcscovidvaccine@marietta-city.org.
