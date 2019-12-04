Thanks to a $250,000 federal grant, the Marietta Police Department has enlisted two new 'school gang officers,' to prevent and combat gang activity in the city and its schools.
Through a partnership between Marietta City Schools, the city of Marietta and the Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Service, the two new officers, which the police department describes as a "hybrid between gang task force officers and school resource officers," will work with school administrators to identify emerging gang members and address other school safety concerns, according to a news release from Marietta Police.
The $250,000 funds the salaries and equipment for the two school gang officers, who will supplement Marietta's three existing school resource officers and single supervisor, over a four-year period, after which the costs of the positions will be absorbed by the city and its school system, the release states.
"While there is not a current gang problem in the MCS, nor gang members intimidating Marietta students, nevertheless there are concerning gang trends throughout metro-Atlanta, and it is our strong desire to keep MCS safe and maintain a rich learning environment for our students," reads the department's announcement.
As a result of the additional policing staff, two school resource officers have also been reassigned to elementary schools in Marietta.
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said those reassignments have meant elementary school students have gained two important leaders.
"The power of this role model walking the hallways supporting students and staff with any safety and security needs, but more important than that, being a role model to kids has been exceptional," Rivera said. "At the end of the day, it's just about being role models and building relationships. And as a byproduct of that, our schools are safer."
The two officers now work full-time floating between the school system's pre-K programs, eight elementary schools and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, according to the superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.