In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon were running for president, the sit-in movement against segregation was starting and Elvis Presley led the music charts. It was also the year that Cobb County resident Betty Hamilton first walked up the marble steps of the old Kennestone Hospital building on Campbell Hill Street to start her job as a staff nurse. The hospital, which opened in 1950 with 105 beds, now has 663 beds.
It’s where Hamilton ended up working her entire career. Now retired, her granddaughter, Chelsea Mullin, has followed in Hamilton’s footsteps, working as an emergency room nurse at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. For National Nurses Week, the grandmother-granddaughter duo sat down for an interview with the MDJ.
The two women share a passion for caring for people (and animals). Hamilton mentioned Mullin's bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University, saying her granddaughter is better qualified than she was at her age.
Hamilton takes pride in Mullin taking over the role of “family nurse,” tending to not only hospital patients but family members when they fall sick.
“I know that she’ll do a good job,” Hamilton said of her granddaughter. “She’s a caring person … she’ll exemplify our motto for nursing.”
That motto is one Hamilton and her colleagues came up with during a prior nurses week — “professionally we serve, personally we care.”
Hamilton started her career as a staff nurse and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at Kennestone. During her tenure, she helped establish an on-site daycare, rehab units and a wound care training program.
Hamilton is especially proud of the daycare, which she said was critical in being able to hire and retain more nurses. Constant demand for nurses meant the hospital needed to make it easier for people to work there, and the daycare did just that, she said.
Increasing the size of the nursing staff also meant better nurse-to-patient ratios. When Hamilton started her career, there might be one registered nurse for every 8-12 patients, along with a licensed practical nurse and one or two nursing assistants or technicians. Nowadays, Mullin said regular units have five or six patients per nurse. Emergency room units have three or four patients per nurse, intensive care units have one or two.
“It's a huge game changer for patient safety,” Mullin said.
Hamilton would tell administrators or “whoever would listen” that more nurses were needed. Nurses, she said, are the backbone of any hospital staff. Treating them well makes for better care and a better all-around hospital.
“I might be a little bit prejudiced, but I still believe that if you have a good nursing staff, you treat them right all year long, you’ll have a good hospital,” she said.
Hamilton’s journey started in her hometown of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles east of Scranton.
“I always wanted to take care of people,” she said. “If there was a sick person in our little community in Lake Ariel, I always was there trying to help.”
She went on to nursing school in Philadelphia, where she worked at Philadelphia General Hospital before moving south. Kennestone was just 10 years old when she joined the staff. They hired her as soon as she had her Georgia nursing license, and she rose quickly due to her experience in Philadelphia.
Aside from the growth of the hospital and its takeover by Wellstar, many of the finer details of nursing have changed. When Hamilton started, scrubs were not the norm. Her uniform consisted of a white dress, white shoes and stockings, and a nursing cap bearing the name of the nursing school they attended.
“I would never dare come to work with dirty white shoes that weren’t polished and clean,” Hamilton recalled.
At the time, there were very few male nurses in the field. Chief nursing officer was one high-level position that women had access to, Hamilton said, as it was typically filled by a former staff nurse.
Now, things are more gender diverse. Hamilton said male nurses play an important role due to some patients having somewhat regressive views.
“Many male patients are skeptical of females for certain procedures,” she said.
It was also the days before single-use everything. Reusable equipment kept costs lower and was less environmentally harmful but was also less safe at preventing infection.
“Back then you’d sterilize everything,” Hamilton said. “You sterilized catheter trays, catheters … now everything is throw-away.”
There was also the specter of diseases now considered defeated. Nurses then were exposed to tuberculosis patients “all the time,” Hamilton said, so in nursing school, they were given the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine. The disease, like other bacterial infections, is typically treated in the U.S. with antibiotics now, though the tuberculosis vaccine is still regularly used in countries with high risk for the disease.
Then there was the polio epidemic. For a time, Hamilton volunteered to administer the oral polio vaccine on weekends.
Mullin, of course, is now fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the ER ward. It’s been a rough year for nurses, to say the least. Mullin thinks it made her a stronger nurse, however.
“It was a very difficult year … it broke a lot of people, for sure,” she said.
She draws inspiration from Hamilton, who’s always emphasized the importance of “patient-centered care” — asking patients about their needs and expectations for treatment, educating them on preventative and home care, treating them with respect.
“You should always listen to your patient, respect your patient, because they know their body and needs more than anyone else does,” Mullin said.
Working in the ER exposes her to a broad cross-section of the community, which Mullin enjoys.
“That's one thing I love about my job with working in the emergency department, is being able to actually take care of the community, regardless of who walks in the door,” Mullin said.
Her day-to-day is “busy, and hectic, and I love it,” she added.
Nurses week is a nice show of recognition for what can be a thankless job, Mullin said. Though, Hamilton said, people ought to show their appreciation year-round.
“Don’t thank the nurses only on nurses week, take care of them all year long,” she said. “All year long, thank and appreciate them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.