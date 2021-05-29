Thousands of Cobb students celebrate the end of their high school careers this month after a full year of pandemic education that saw them start the school year — and for some also finish it — in virtual class.
Still, Cobb County Schools, Marietta High School and various private schools in the county have or are scheduled to send their seniors off with in-person, traditional graduation ceremonies. And the pandemic also hasn’t held the senior class back in terms of academic prowess.
Of the Cobb School District’s more than 8,100 graduates, about 6,340 students, or 79%, plan to attend a 2-year or 4-year school, while 137 students plan to join the military.
Cobb graduates also racked up more than $99 million in scholarship offers, ranging from athletic and academic to service-based, according to school district officials. Some of those awards include Zyler Johnson scholarships worth $561,000; $300,000 from the Inesa Miller scholarship; a University of Alabama National Merit full-ride; multiple full-ride POSSE scholarships; and multiple university’s presidential scholarships.
The district had 20 seniors named 2021 Georgia Scholars, seven National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners and 68 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Top schools where students earned those scholarships include Agnes Scott College, Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, University of Georgia, and University of Alabama and Auburn University.
The University of Georgia was the No. 1 school where Cobb seniors applied, and Kennesaw State University came second.
Cobb seniors are also headed to prestigious schools like Yale University, Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, Royal Academy of Music in London and George Washington University.
The class is expected to study everything from biochemistry, neuroscience, and pre-med to acting, interior design, computer science and aerospace engineering.
In total, the district says 16 seniors are headed to Ivy League schools and seven are bound for military academies. The average GPA of valedictorians in the district was about 4.7, and Cobb salutatorians weren’t far off, with a 4.63 average.
Three valedictorians and one salutatorian from Cobb high schools posted GPAs higher than 4.8. In total, 12 valedictorians and nine salutatorians earned GPAs above 4.7.
In the Marietta City School District, the Marietta High School Class of 2021, 536 students strong, will see its graduates attend schools such as the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, Duke University and Georgia Tech, according to district officials.
Both Marietta’s valedictorian and salutatorian earned GPAs above 4.7.
Out of 407 Marietta seniors who responded to surveys, 117 are International Baccalaureate graduate candidates, 81 plan to attend a 2-year or technical school after graduation, 226 plan to attend a 4-year school, 18 are headed for the military and 40 say they plan to head into the workforce or take a gap year.
The district has one National Merit finalist, three QuestBridge recipients, one Ron Brown Scholar, two full-ride Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholarship — only 100 are given nationally — and one who received both the Foundation Fellows scholarship at UGA and the Cornelius Vanderbilt Scholarship at Vanderbilt University. Those two scholarships are full-rides plus a stipend and study abroad opportunity.
Marietta High’s 2021 class is the largest in the 123-year history of graduating classes, according to Principal Keith Ball. And, Ball noted proudly, the 2021 class has also been a part of seven athletic state championships, more than any other class.
Hundreds of Cobb County private school students, with eyes set on Ivy Leagues, military academies, local colleges, military service and other endeavors graduated earlier this month at ceremonies across their school campuses, church campuses and other locations.
In spite of all the senior class’s challenges, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the best word he could use to describe the Class of 2021 is “resiliency.”
“We acknowledged at the end of last year how much the seniors missed out on — the proms, the dances, the school events, the athletic events and even graduation was greatly delayed last year. ... This year’s seniors had it just as bad as last year’s seniors,” Ragsdale said, noting that some events and traditional graduation ceremonies were able to return.
Moving forward, though, Ragsdale said the class can have added confidence knowing that they went through one of the most difficult times in education for a year and half and came out the other side stronger, having been even more determined and focused.
In an email to Marietta families, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera echoed Ragsdale’s sentiments, calling the past school year “most unusual,” and touted the successes of both the district and its families.
“Although this year has certainly been filled with challenges, we have also seen incredible moments of compassion, dedication, and perseverance,” Rivera said. The superintendent also chose “resilience” as the descriptor for his Class of 2021, who he said will also be remembered for its perseverance and strong spirit.
“They started their senior year without a clear view of what the next 10 months would hold, but their collective strength and individual accomplishments never wavered,” Rivera said. “I am proud of each of them and I know their futures are bright and promising.”
