Pastor of Grace Chapel Fellowship Wilma Zalabak will appear at Citgo Gas Station and Food Mart Parking Lot on Sunday to speak about rebuilding after the pandemic.
Zalabak will host the Preacher on the Street event at 1 p.m. Sunday at 780 Franklin Gateway in Marietta. The topic is a result of Zalabak’s determination to preach through the Bible in a year, having currently reached Ezra and Nehemiah.
“As they came back from their trouble (read pandemic), they had to rebuild their worship, their boundaries and their joy,” Zalabak said in a statement.
The Preacher on the Street tradition began in December 2013, when Wilma Zalabak realized that preaching was the thing missing in her life, according to a news release. After searching for a location, she was grateful to be granted a parking space at the Citgo Gas Station and Food Mart on Franklin Gateway, for preaching on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Zalabak took a break over the pandemic and began preaching again on May 23.
“It’s a planned lecture in the open air,” she said. “Most people walk on by or listen from their cars. It’s only about 30 minutes, total. I do like it when someone stops to pick up a cracker or a Bible or bring a prayer request.”
Zalabak said she thinks the pandemic hurt the worship experience for many and it takes determination to bring it back. She believes now is an opportune time to reassess boundaries and focus in on what God might want.
“I think our isolation, fear of infection, and the effects of the disease all contribute to a heaviness and dreariness in our minds,” she will tell the listeners on Sunday. Zalabak will return to the reconstruction books of Ezra and Nehemiah in the Bible for clues on how to renew the joy.
Grace Chapel Fellowship is a church to bless other churches founded and pastored by Zalabak, helping to minister to community needs on Franklin Gateway since 2007. For more information, call Zalabak at 770-546-4573 or email zalabakmdiv@gmail.com.
