Gov. Brian Kemp says about 170 of the authorized 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard are actively responding to COVID-19-related assignments as of Friday afternoon.
The Guard members' teams have mobilized to support requests from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia Department of Public Health, according to a news release from the governor's office.
"I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic," Kemp said in the release. "Working with GEMA, DPH and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state."
Presently, Guardsmen from the Georgia Army and Air National Guard operate from the State Operations Center in Atlanta. Service members primarily serve as liaisons to receive and dispatch requests from state agencies to the Georgia National Guard’s Joint Operations Center for resourcing, the governor's office reports.
The Georgia National Guard is currently engaging two Medical Support Teams at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
The two teams, which arrived on site Thursday and Friday, are composed of 22 service members, one doctor, two physician's assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics and a medical supply specialist, the governor's release shows.
The Georgia National Guard also provided five ventilators for use at Phoebe Putney and has an additional five service members currently supporting Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.
The medical response teams provide support to the professional medical staff at each facility in order to enable them to focus on critical life-saving requirements, according to the governor's office.
In addition to the two teams deployed to Albany, the Georgia National Guard generated 12 more teams for deployment across the state.
