Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted a mandatory evacuation order that prompted citizens of six south Georgia counties to leave their homes as Hurricane Dorian approached the U.S. coastline.
Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties are no longer under mandatory evacuations, according to the executive order issued at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The initial evacuation order was issued on Sunday. The governor's office reported Thursday that, so far, Bryan, Camden, Glynn and Liberty Counties have authorized re-entry for residents and visitors.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun inspection of roads and bridges in affected counties, according to Kemp's announcement. Some roads and bridges may remain impassable even after rescission of the mandatory evacuation order, the release states.
The governor's office reports the F.J. Torras (St. Simons Island), Downing Musgrove (Jekyll Island) and Tybee Island Causeways are cleared for travel, as is the Sidney Lanier Bridge. GDOT is inspecting the US-17 Savannah River Bridge.
"I want to thank the countless emergency management officials, law enforcement, first responders, local leaders, and Georgians who worked together to prepare and respond to Hurricane Dorian," Kemp said. "As Governor, I am incredibly proud of our statewide collaboration and deeply grateful that we experienced no loss of life."
Many Georgians still face challenges including power outages, fallen trees and property damage in the aftermath of the storm, he said, but the state will address them and "emerge even stronger."
"Now, we must stand together and offer our assistance to the Bahamas and our neighbors, South Carolina and North Carolina," Kemp said.
