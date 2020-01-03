ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is urging every person in Georgia on April 1 to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, or risk losing influence and funding for the state.
Kemp launched his “Every. One. Counts.” campaign for the census this week, telling constituents in a video published to YouTube that their communities are at stake.
“The census impacts everything, from your representation in Congress to federal funds that benefit your community on critical issues including health care, education and transportation,” Kemp says in the video. “Over the next few months you will hear from our state census team that has been working hard the last two years, along with our federal partners and various nonprofits, on the importance of filling out your census form.”
Kemp has spent about $1.5 million on a census committee for Georgia, tasked with preparing for the April 1 count.
“We got a great bipartisan group,” Kemp told the MDJ. “And they are going all over the state raising awareness about the census, and that people need to fill the form out. And they've got a great team working on that to make Georgians aware, so there's a lot of work being done there.”
Kemp said every person can make a difference, and that’s reflected in his campaign slogan.
“We need everyone in our state to be counted because, No. 1, that's how they do congressional apportionment, which decides how many Congress people you get in every state,” he said. “The more congressional representation you have, that's where your federal dollars are flowing through for transportation, health care, public safety, military base funding. So we want everyone to be counted because it gives us opportunity to have more representation in Congress and if people are not counted, you run the risk of maybe losing a congressional seat, which means you lose influence in Washington.”
The U.S. House of Representatives has 435 seats, of which each state is guaranteed one.
The rest are apportioned based on population data gathered from the national census every decade. This means if a state’s population grows at a higher or lower rate than in other states, it can gain or lose congressional seats following census counts.
Currently, Georgia has 14 congressional seats in the U.S. House, and 16 in the Electoral College, based on data from the last census in 2010, which counted 9.6 million people statewide.
This number also influences the proportion of federal funding allocated to Georgia and its communities.
The 2010 census count of just under 10 million Georgians netted the state $15.8 billion in funding, according to the state census website.
“Each Georgian that participated in the 2010 census effectively brought $1,639 to the state,” the website states.
Georgia is not expected to lose or gain any congressional or Electoral College seats as a result of this year’s census count, according to analysis just published by Election Data Services.
Its Dec. 30, 2019, report states Georgia has just over 10.6 million people, and would need another 316,000 residents on April 1 to gain another congressional seat.
To lose a seat, Georgia’s population would have to drop by almost 450,000 people in this census, Election Data Services found, citing December 2019 population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Every. One. Counts. is committed to ensuring that every Georgian is heard — and counted — in the 2020 Census,” Kemp said in a news release Thursday. “This campaign will work closely with census-focused organizations at the state, local, and federal levels to ensure Georgia is best prepared for the next decade. I encourage every Georgian to visit www.census.georgia.gov to learn more about this important initiative and make plans to participate.”
For the first time in history, the census will be conducted primarily online through a secure questionnaire, although hard-copy questionnaires will still be available for submission via telephone and mail, Kemp’s office said.
The questionnaire will be available in English and 12 other languages. It will ask for personal details about each person inside every home in the state on April 1, including their name, age, sex, date of birth, racial origin, status in the house and relationship to others in the home.
Georgia residents will be sent invitations to complete the census from the middle of March, and reminders through the end of April as necessary, according to Kemp’s office.
