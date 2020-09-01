Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's public health state of emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures when he signed two executive orders Monday.
The first executive order extends the state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The second extends certain safety measures through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15, among them requirements for social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is 6 feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions.
A news release from the governor noted encouraging signs regarding the coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6, cases reported Sunday were at their lowest point since June 2, and the statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, according to the release.
