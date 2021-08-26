MARIETTA — Gov. Brian Kemp opened a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Thursday asking those in attendance to pray for U.S. servicemembers in Afghanistan after the Pentagon reported this morning that U.S. military personnel and Afghan civilians were killed in bombings outside the Kabul airport.
In a tweet, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blasts shortly after they were reported, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel. In a later statement, Kirby confirmed "a number of U.S. service members were killed," and "a number of others are being treated for wounds."
The Associated Press reports two suicide bombings have killed 11 Marines and one Navy medic.
During Kemp's visit to Lockheed, where he was scheduled to tout a bill he signed earlier this year that could bring up to 3,000 new jobs to the massive Marietta aeronautics facility and department of defense contractor, the governor said he asked all Georgians "to keep everyone over there including those that have been involved in this recent tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."
Kemp said he did not yet know if any wounded servicemembers were from Georgia.
During media comments, Kemp also said the U.S. needs to get its citizens out of Afghanistan "immediately, no matter how long it takes," adding that there should not be a "deadline to do that."
Kemp also said the U.S. owed it to interpreters, informants and other Afghan nationals who he said helped the U.S. military and government and saved American lives to keep them safe.
"Whether we bring them here or not, I think is beside the point. If that's done, they need to be properly vetted. But they don't need to be allowed to be hunted down by a bunch of (Taliban) terrorists over in Afghanistan, nor do their families," he said. "If we do that, we will be in a bad place in future foreign conflicts that we would be getting in."
Asked whether he would be open to resettling Afghan refugees in the state as U.S. military planes evacuate Afghans, Kemp said he is "open to supporting those that have protected our troops."
"If you talk about people resettling, that's a whole different argument that we would have to learn more about from the (president's) administration — where they're going to put people, what the plan is, what the vetting process is," he said. "If you start talking about a broader population of Afghanistan people coming here (Georgia), that is a whole different conversation from what I talked about. I would have to learn much more about that."
