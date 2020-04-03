Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order deputizing sheriffs for enforcement of his statewide shelter-in-place order that took effect Friday. The order also applies to sheriffs' deputies.
The new order says sheriffs are "uniquely positioned" in each county to lend aid to COVID-19 prevention efforts and allows them to enforce the closure of various establishments.
"Sheriffs enforcing this order should take reasonable steps to provide notice and a reasonable time to allow businesses, corporations, nonprofit corporations and organizations the opportunity to comply with directions from sheriffs or their deputies prior to mandating closure," the document reads.
The sheriffs order took effect Friday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on April 13, unless extended.
