CUMBERLAND — If Gov. Brian Kemp is still fuming over the MLB’s decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Cobb County, it hardly showed at his address to the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Monday.
“I know you all have known that I’ve been pretty upset, certainly here the last 24 hours,” Kemp said, “and rightly so, because the refs screwed us at the Braves game last night.”
Setting aside the scorched-earth rhetoric of recent weeks, Kemp boasted a message of unity for business’ sake at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Cobb Galleria. The governor promised to soon sign legislation whose economic benefits would be “far beyond the value of any All-Star Game.”
Kemp didn’t shy away from his refrain that Georgia’s new voting laws make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. But he also lowered the temperature on his references to the Democratic response, calling it a “misguided backlash,” and the MLB’s pulling of the game an “unfortunate decision.”
