Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday called on all Georgia businesses who are able to help the state provide, produce, distribute or store critical health care items needed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Critical items include N-95 masks or equivalent; air purifying machines; face shields; hair covers; hand sanitizer; hospital beds; gloves in various sizes – nitrile or latex-free; negative pressure machines; no-touch thermometers, regular if no-touch are not available; safety goggles; sanitation units; sanitizing spray; sanitizing wipes; shoe covers; surgical masks; Tyvek suits and ventilators.
Businesses able to provide assistance and resources with factories already up and running or facilities that can be repurposed for these vital products, are asked to complete an informational form online at https://www.georgia.org/covid19response. This is simply for the purpose of collecting information. Submission of the form will not equate to a commitment by the state of Georgia to purchase.
