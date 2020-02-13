POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern High School students were nervous but excited to meet Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, cracking wide smiles when the state’s highest official obliged a junior’s request for a group selfie inside a classroom.
Kemp made a speech in front of students, staff, county officials and reporters at the school around 11 a.m. before touring several of the junior and senior classes. The initial focus of his visit was to see the school’s new nursing program, but he also took time to explore other classrooms.
In his speech, Kemp cited education as his priority, and surprised some of the students with his genuine interest in their work.
“I was nervous but he seemed really nice,” 16-year-old Jordan Mitchell told the MDJ after showing Kemp around the engineering and technology room. “He was really attentive, he was really listening. I knew he’d be pressed for time but he was really polite and seemed really interested.”
Mitchell was part of the group selfie that Kemp took, on 16-year-old Julien Brown’s phone, in the engineering and technology class. The spontaneous moment had Brown excitedly texting family and friends the photo of his encounter with the governor.
Other students, including those involved in the school’s special nursing program, showed Kemp how their high school courses are directly leading into college programs and careers.
McEachern is one of a few Cobb high schools implementing the Nursing Career Pathway Program Pilot, which involves the Cobb-headquartered Wellstar Health System and Chattahoochee Technical College.
The program is an industry-driven initiative designed to address the statewide need for nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and registered nurses with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
It allows rising high school students with an interest in nursing careers to enroll in college-level nursing courses at Chattahoochee Technical College while still attending high school.
Students progress into a 26-hour nursing prerequisite for dual college-high school credit and earn state nursing aide certification, while Wellstar provides onsite clinical experience.
McEachern implemented the nursing pilot in fall 2019.
“It’s a great partnership,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, as he joined the governor’s tour of the school. The chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, Wilkerson’s two children attend McEachern High.
During the tour, McEachern senior and nursing student Zaynab Jakien, 18, told Kemp of her scholarship to study nursing at the University of Virginia. She said the high school’s pilot program directly helped her get accepted into the college, and she is now a certified nurse assistant.
Kemp told the students a good education system is at the core of Georgia’s future success, and a key factor in fixing many of the state’s problems, including human trafficking, gangs and health issues.
“There’s one thing that’s abundantly clear,” Kemp said. “Solving these challenges all starts with education. We know that a good education lifts folks out of poverty and it’s what gives a child, no matter what their ZIP code, the opportunity to achieve their dreams. In Georgia our success and our failures can be traced back to how well equipped students are, how we recruit and retain the best teachers, and how we invest in the next generation.”
Kemp said since January 2019 the state had proposed and passed “some of the most significant” investments in K-12 education in Georgia’s history.
“We allocated nearly $70 million, that’s $30,000 per school, to all 2,314 public schools in our state, to give them total control of how they keep their campuses safe,” he said. “We championed a $3,000 pay raise for our hard-working educators. I’m proud of these investments, but we have more work to be done.”
