MARIETTA — A Georgia Republican Party official joined the Cobb County Republican Women’s Committee meeting in Marietta on Friday to deliver a message about her approach to healing racial division.
Ginger Howard, the Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia, co-authored a book with Alveda King, a niece of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The book, titled “We’re Not Colorblind — Healing the Racial Divide,” details Howard and King’s approach to discussing race relations. On Friday, Howard shared the story of the book with Cobb’s Republican women.
“We believe it is so timely,” Howard said. “We think it’s a wonderful book because we think God wrote it and used us to do it, but we think it’s just a really important book right now.”
The book, released last month, comes at the end of a summer of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Howard said she and King lean on their Christian faith to approach race relations, and the purpose of the book is to appreciate the differences between races and cultures.
“It sounds fine and good to say I don’t see color,” Howard said, “but we need to see color.”
Howard said both women planned to be at Friday’s meeting in Marietta, but King had to change plans at the last minute when President Donald Trump arrived in Georgia on Friday.
“There’s a Black Voices for Trump thing at the exact same time, which had not been planned,” she said. “This (Cobb County Republican Women’s Club meeting) had been planned for a long, long time, and she did not find out until yesterday for sure… She’s on the Black Voices for Trump, so she had to be there.”
King briefly made a virtual appearance at Friday’s meeting. On a video call with the group, King thanked everyone for attending and said Howard would handle their presentation.
“I had to cancel, so Ginger’s just holding down the fort,” King said. “I wish I was there, but I can’t be there. I’m going to be seeing the president in a few minutes.”
How the book came together
Howard said she first met King about a decade ago. They crossed paths multiple times over the next seven years, and they were both on a 2017 panel at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. During the event, Howard said she and King sat together as the lone conservatives on the panel.
“It was a really wide-eye opener for me that there is still a lot of racial healing that needs to be going on, and we need to understand how other people feel,” Howard said.
Months later, after Howard made another appearance at the church, she said she had a dream about writing a book with King on racial reconciliation. She called King after having the dream, and they decided to work on the book together.
Howard said they finished the book together about two years ago, but it was put on hold for a year as they pursued a publisher.
“We were turned down by every publisher,” Howard said. “Nobody wanted to touch this topic with a 10-foot pole."
This summer, two years after completing their book, King and Howard published and released it on August 28, the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.
Jason Shepherd, the Cobb County Republican Party chairman, attended Friday’s meeting and said the book can begin important conversations about race in the party.
“I do think this dialogue needs to happen,” Shepherd said. “There’s a misunderstanding. And part of it is simply the Republican Party hasn’t been very good at promoting where we stand and where we are truly on the issues of race.”
Shepherd cited Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, and he said his party looks first at a parent’s character, not skin color.
“Your race, your ethnicity, your religion, your national origin, all of that are part of your makeup, but they’re not all what you are,” Shepherd said. “That is our message, that it’s the content of the character, not the color of the skin, and I think Ginger Howard and Alveda King’s book goes right to the heart of that discussion.”
