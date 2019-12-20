EDITOR’S NOTE — This is an ongoing series previewing the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
If there’s one thing Cobb’s Republican and Democratic lawmakers can agree on, it’s that the state budget will be the biggest issue in the 2020 legislative session.
“It’s going to dominate the entire session,” said state Rep. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb.
Despite a strong economy, Gov. Brian Kemp told state agencies in August to cut 4% from their 2020 budgets. It was the “first call for mandatory budget cuts since the Great Recession,” according to the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. Kemp also requested a 6% cut in the 2021 budgets.
State lawmakers representing Cobb County sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal this month to discuss the upcoming legislative session. In addition to the primacy of budget negotiations in the upcoming session, there was another thing they could agree on.
“This is a lean budget. You’re talking about 16 years of having a Republican in the governor's mansion,” said state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna. “That means that all of the extras are long gone.”
“We don’t have a spending problem,” said state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb. “I think we have a collection problem.”
Tippins points to the state’s myriad tax exemptions, such as the one given to the film industry, tax credits and the fact that Georgia doesn’t collect sales tax on all online sales.
“I think if you address those three areas, we’d be flush in cash. We wouldn’t be talking about a 4 (or) 6% cut,” he said.
Citing a study published by John Bradbury of Kennesaw State University, Tippins said the purported economic benefit of the film tax credits was a mirage.
Bradbury writes that Georgia's incentives for film are the most generous in the country and represent "a significant cost to Georgia’s treasury in terms of forgone tax revenue — $800 million in 2018 and over $4 billion total over the past decade."
Revenue and job creation estimates, meanwhile, "rely on incredible multipliers and dubious data."
Democrats agree that collection, not spending, is the issue. But they say Republicans' lowering of the state’s top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2018 -- and potentially lowering it to 5.5% next year -- is the driver of Kemp’s cuts.
GBPI estimates that the 0.25% reduction will cost the state $550 million per year through 2025, when it is set to expire.
“There was another rate cut that’s in the bill, dropping it down to 5.5% but the governor at the time realized that that might put us in fiscal jeopardy, so he said that we would have to come back and affirm that this session,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. “So it’s gonna be up to us to decide whether we want to do that or not. Hopefully we don’t because we don’t have the money already.”
The General Assembly will begin its 2020 session Jan. 13.
