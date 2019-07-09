A little bit of Tara is coming to Marietta.
The plantation at the center of “Gone with the Wind” — or at least pieces of the set from the 1939 film — are coming to the Marietta Gone with the Wind Museum.
The museum bid $35,000 for the items in a June 27 auction. With buyer’s fee, the total was $42,000, 60% of which came from the museum’s budget and 40% of which came from a private donor.
Museum Director Connie Sutherland said the collection, which includes shutters and window frames shown in iconic scenes from the film, is being stored in a barn on the Lovejoy family farm of the late Georgia First Lady Betty Talmage. She and others from the museum are planning to come pick up the collection later this week.
Sutherland said Tara was originally constructed at Selznick International Studios’ “Forty Acres” production lot in Culver City, California. Following the conclusion of filming, the Tara set remained standing for 20 years until Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Desilu Productions, then owner of the lot, had it dismantled in the spring of 1959.
Tara was removed to be reconstructed on 300 acres of forested land in north Georgia, but those plans did not pan out, and the Tara facade remained in a storage barn until 1979.
That’s when Talmadge purchased it with the intent of restoring it to its former glory.
The massive collection of “Tara” facade elements includes shutters and window frames from the front of the house as well as the left wing, including the prominent tall windows and shutters mounted to the right of the front door where Scarlett is first seen at Tara conversing with the Tarleton twins. A pair of large interior solid shutters seen in the famous sequence where Scarlett pulls down the draperies to make her iconic dress, is also included.
The Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum is located at historic Brumby Hall, a pre-Civil War home built in 1851.
Sutherland said the museum has plans to renovate a carriage house on the property to house as many of the Tara elements as possible.
