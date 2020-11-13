Representatives of Marietta Country Club presented members of the city's Police Athletic League with a $125,000 check Wednesday at a city council meeting.
The money was raised at the club's ThanksGIVING Charity Golf Classic.
The Police Athletic League connects children with local police through after school, summer camps and advanced sports programs. It is designed to provide youth with a foundation for good decision making. According to the organization, PAL has served more than 6,000 youth since 2007 through its sports programs and community events.
