Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein has been named vice chair of a national telecommunications committee.
The National League of Cities, an organization representing and advocating for local governments, announced Friday that Goldstein will be one of two vice chairs on the league’s 2020 Information Technology and Communications federal advocacy committee.
That body is tasked with developing federal policy positions on issues such as telecommunications and information systems, privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities.
Goldstein said his membership will help ensure Marietta residents have their voices heard on issues involving the latest technologies.
“Being able to have many different cities stand up and amplify their voices in the information, technology and communication realms of federal policy is the best way we, Marietta and other cities, can be heard and for us to protect cities’ rights while working with both the state and federal governments and the private sector to promote growth and development in these areas,” he said. “Being on this committee will help keep Marietta abreast of current technology and communication issues affecting cities across the nation. I look forward to working with the members of the ITC committee and NLC.”
Goldstein has served on the committee since January 2018.
NLC President and Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino said Goldstein will help shape the NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” Buscaino said. “I am proud to have Joseph Goldstein join NLC’s Information Technology and Communications committee on behalf of his residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”
The board’s other leadership roles will be held by Board Chair Corina Lopez, Vice Mayor of San Leandro, California, and Goldstein’s fellow vice chair, Alix Desulme, Councilman from North Miami, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.