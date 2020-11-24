For nearly 20 years, local families have made the early morning tradition of starting their Thanksgiving on Marietta Square clothed in sweaters and sneakers and looking to burn off a few turkey pounds with the MUST Ministries Gobble Jog.
The annual event includes 10K, 5K, 1K and Tot Trot options, draws thousands of people and is the largest fundraiser of the year for MUST, which helps the homeless and provides food and shelter to those in need.
This year, however, the coronavirus has curbed those wanting to gobble and jog. Bringing an extremely large group of people crammed next to each other in a situation that inevitably brings deep breaths and sweat just isn’t feasible nor safe during a pandemic.
Gobble Jog is MUST Ministries’ No. 1 fundraising event of the year and one of the biggest Thanksgiving 10K races in the country. Even though the Gobble Jog won’t be in-person this year, runners and walkers can still race virtually to help meet the greatest food need MUST Ministries has experienced in its 49-year history.
Alexis Amaden will be one of the virtual runners participating with her family and friends this year. She has a unique connection to the annual event: Eighteen years ago, Amaden had the idea of starting the Gobble Jog.
“I thought, ‘I’m feeding my family on Thanksgiving, I should help feed other families’,” Amaden said. “I thought a race could be fun. I talked to a few friends that were runners to get their thoughts and also the then-head of MUST Ministries, who loved the idea.”
She didn’t know how to put together a race but gathered a committee of people to help her start the very first Gobble Jog. Many of the same people are still involved two decades later.
“The ‘why’ of the race still exists and it’s to take care of our neighbors in need,” Amaden said. “People need to love their neighbors now more than ever.”
For David Bailey and his family, the Gobble Jog has become a family tradition. Each year, he gathers a large group of family to run the race with him, including his wife, friends, his six siblings and their spouses.
Bailey plans to run the virtual race with his wife and their 3-year-old son. In addition to special time with his family and exercise, he’s running to support MUST Ministries.
“People should still participate in the virtual run because the course isn’t what is important — the most important thing about this race is giving back,” he said. “Supporting MUST supports our neighbors and community.”
Bailey said MUST is a big part of his life, personally and professionally.
“My wife is a teacher and I’m a prosecutor. We’ve both seen the hardships that come with homelessness and poverty and not having access to food. We’ve both seen the negative side of people that are in those circumstances and how hard it is to get out of it. MUST is pushing to help and get them out of their situation.”
MUST Ministries President and CEO Dr. Ike Reighard highlight the challenges the nonprofit faces.
“For 49 years, MUST Ministries has been called to offer help and hope, but we have never seen such an insurmountable need,” he said. “During the pandemic, we have done everything we can to serve those in poverty and those plunging into poverty for the first time.”
Reighard said MUST has distributed more than 1.42 million pounds of food since March 16. The organization provides 38 school food pantries and three client services pantries, sends food boxes to senior citizens in two counties and finished the annual Summer Lunch program with a record 379,471 meals provided to at-risk children in five counties. But a lack of food is still a critical problem for many area residents.
“Families are trusting us in one of the most trying times of their lives and yet we must have more help to meet the overwhelming need,” he stated. “We are asking the local community to please sign up to run the Marietta Daily Journal Gobble Jog virtually and post your time or donate money that will provide food for your neighbors in need.”
Last year’s Gobble Jog was the biggest yet, with over 10,000 runners taking part across five timed and untimed races. The race raises several hundreds of thousands of dollars for MUST and funds a variety of the mission’s programs throughout the year. Due to the pandemic, many people are out of work, homeless, and hungry, so the mission is more important now than ever.
Runners and walkers can run a 10K, 5K, 1K, Tot Trot (50 yards) or phantom runner anytime between now and Thursday. The race cost is $35 and includes a color-wash, long-sleeved t-shirt that will be mailed after Thanksgiving. To register and/or donate, or to find more information, visit mustministries.org/gobble-jog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.