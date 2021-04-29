The city of Marietta has announced the return of its popular Glover Park Concert Series, with the first show scheduled for May 28.
It will be the first show of the concert series — free events put on by the city and the Downtown Marietta Development Authority — since 2019. The first act for 2021 is Macon-based The Grapevine Band, described by the city as a “variety party band.” Table reservations go on sale May 3 at 8 a.m.
Five other shows are scheduled from June through September. Instead of having a concert in April, the city scheduled two concerts in August, meaning the city will still host its usual six concerts, according to Rich Buss, director of parks, recreation and facilities.
Three bands scheduled this year — The Grapevine Band, Next Level Band and The Big Chicken Beatles Band — were supposed to perform in 2020 when the entire series was canceled due to the pandemic.
All concerts start at 8 p.m. The stage will be located at the north end of the park, facing south. In the north half of the park, 44 reserved tables will be set up. A table for six will cost $55, a table for eight, $65.
The reserved tables will be more spread out than usual due to COVID-19, so there will be no dance floor for the first concert, Buss said. That will be reviewed throughout the season, though, and could change.
Other than the reserved tables, only blankets and lawn chairs are allowed inside the park boundaries (defined as the Square itself, which excludes the streets around it). However, you can bring your own tables and chairs and set them up in the street on North and East Park Square after 6 p.m. All areas, except for the reserved tables, are first-come, first-serve.
Tables, tarps and plastic ground coverings are not allowed inside the park and will be removed. Rope, tape or stake used to section off areas inside the park will also be removed. Tents, canopies, umbrellas and other shade structures are also banned.
In the past, people had brought stakes and tape and “cordoned off a huge area,” Buss said, adding it became a problem and “was getting out of hand.”
The city will provide hand sanitizing stations and encourage people to be reasonably distanced from each other.
“Although the CDC has said outdoor events are OK, they still speak to mass gatherings and sporting events and recommend mask wearing if you’re in a crowded situation,” Buss said. “So, we'll recommend it, but it won't be required.”
Buss said city staff have stayed busy with mobile and online events, as well as sanitizing and ensuring safety at parks and facilities. Now, they’re looking forward to finally having a large, outdoor event resembling normality.
“We are certainly excited to be able to go out and present the opportunity for folks to get back out at the events, and look forward to doing them … we'll just be playing things by ear, so to speak, as the guidelines move and as executive orders change," Buss said. "Folks can just pay attention to our website and we'll try to keep it up to date as possible."
