MARIETTA — The last 100 years have seen overwhelming change and World War II veteran Matthew D. Thomason Jr. has lived every moment of it.
Thomason, who lives in Marietta, always believed he’d live a long, fruitful life, and on Jan. 30, his family will join him as he celebrates a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old.
“The last several years, I’ve been saying I’m going to live to 100,” Thomason said. “You never know whether you’re going to be here ’til you’re 70, 80 or 90. Now I’m close to it, so it’s like, ‘Wow.’ I am really glad I made it this far. At this age… I could be a lot less healthy than I am. But, I’ve got fairly good health, I can move around, I can say my ABCs, so I’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”
As Thomason exudes excitement counting the days until his birthday, he looks back at many achievements and moments that have defined his life over the last century.
His humble beginnings start in Mississippi in 1922, where he was born. Later in his childhood, he moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where he lived until he was drafted for World War II.
Among the changes in the last century, Thomason marvels at the evolution of technology. He recalls a simpler time as a young boy not having a refrigerator and waiting on the iceman to bring a block of ice for the icebox.
At 20 years old, he started his freshman year at the University of Alabama. His first year in college would be short-lived as three months into school the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Knowing the likelihood of his draft number being called, he left school to prepare for the war.
“I met a bunch of other guys in the same boat as I was,” Thomason said. “After we got the draft letter, we got on the bus and went to Fort McClellan to see if we were fit to be in the Army. First, you take a physical and do your mental test. Then if you pass, they send you back home and tell you that you will be notified to report to your basic training reception center in several weeks. Well, that happened to be Fort McPherson in Atlanta; it was the reception center for Georgia, Alabama, Florida.”
Thomason’s college experience allowed him the opportunity to remain stationed at Fort McPherson doing clerical work. Because of his job post, he never had to attend basic training or learn how to use a rifle.
For the next three-and-a-half years, he served as a classification specialist at the Atlanta military base.
“I wish I could say I did something exciting, but in all actuality, I just had a desk job,” he said. “Essentially, my duty required me to read guys’ professions and hobbies and assign them to a base that can help align with their skills. My biggest regret is not doing more than I did. Although I wasn’t gun-in-hand on the front battle lines, I think about it like this during that time; if you were a typist, radio operator, cook or did my job, we all had a role that helped reach a common goal for the nation.”
Thomason says the best thing in his life occurred while in service — he met his wife, Jeanette Berryman Thomason. He credits her with his longevity.
“She makes sure I do my daily exercises,” Thomason said. “Although there are some days I skip due to laziness, indifference or whatever. She makes sure that I eat what I am supposed to when it’s time to eat. As much as I would like to, I can’t just eat ice cream and cheese sandwiches.”
Along with his birthday, the month of January is special to Thomason as he will celebrate 77 years of marriage with his wife, who is also due to become a centenarian soon.
“It’s just hard for me to believe that he is 100,” Jeanette Thomason said. “Because he’s still sharp, I’ve always thought of a 100-year-old man as old. He is old, but he will never be old to me. He’s still that little boy I married not so long ago.”
After the war, Thomason, like many who served, went back to school. He reenrolled at Alabama, where he received a degree in advertising.
He and his wife expanded their family with two sons, late son Matthew D. (Mack) Thomason III and William Robert (Bill) Thomason.
Thomason has the unique experience of seeing all six grandchildren grow up, along with being involved in the lives of his 12 great-grandchildren.
After living in Birmingham for 60 years, he and his wife moved into a Marietta senior living facility to lessen the daily upkeep of life and be closer to their family.
Like everyone did two years ago, Thomason entered a world he’d never experienced: life during a global pandemic. He said it’s been scary for him, but family support and having his wife by his side have made it much easier to bear.
In the earlier months of 2021, Thomason’s complications with COVID-19 almost kept him from reaching his milestone birthday. A few weeks after his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, where he spent two weeks at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
“I just felt like I had this chill that I couldn’t shake,” he said. “Once the ambulance came and got me, I was scared because no one could come with me, and I didn’t know I was going to be there a day... week... just didn’t know how long I would be gone.”
He believes there is no real secret to becoming a centenarian, but says certain good deeds, generosity and kindness a person does in their life can make the journey to that age more prolific.
“I’ve always told my boys to be honest with themselves and do the best you can,” Thomason said. “I say this to all young people whether you’re a postal worker, grocery store clerk or CEO of a business. Give it your best because you never know where life will take you.”
