Three Cobb residents have been indicted in a local man’s murder, including his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, documents show.
Yainerys Gil, 23, Christopher Michael Gutierrez, 19, and Zackary Mason Franks, 19, all of Mableton, were together indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Thursday on five criminal charges relating to the murder of 24-year-old George Anthony Vela.
Gil was Vela’s girlfriend and together they had two young children, his mother told the MDJ after his July 22 death.
Vela, also of Mableton, was fatally shot outside the Hickory Trail home he lived in with Gil and their children, aged 6 and 1 at the time.
The couple had been together since they met as students of Pebblebrook High School, Vela’s mother said.
Gil, Gutierrez and Franks are all in custody at the Cobb jail without bond, jail records show.
They were indicted Thursday on five counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possessing a gun during the commission of a felony and burglary in the first degree, court documents show.
Arrest warrants state Gil conspired with Gutierrez and Franks to have Vela killed, but not why, adding she notified the young men of Vela’s whereabouts “throughout the day and night” of July 21.
Police say Gil was present when Vela was shot multiple times with a handgun by Franks and Gutierrez as he stood outside his home on Hickory Trail in Mableton around 12:40 a.m. on July 22.
Vela and Gil were at the movies with their daughter and Vela’s younger sister when their home was burglarized the evening of July 21, family members said.
The couple returned, called police and detailed the items missing — a PlayStation and shoes and clothes Vela intended to sell online.
Vela searched outside the house after police had left, to see if the burglars dropped anything, and approached a car parked in front of a neighbor’s house, noticing his stolen items inside the vehicle.
Vela yanked open a back passenger door to retrieve his belongings and that’s when he was shot, his mother said, adding that Gil, who had followed him outside, saw the whole thing.
Struck by multiple bullets, Vela died at the scene before emergency services arrived, police said.
Vela was a stay-at-home dad who sold items online for income and Gil worked as a talent coordinator for a staffing agency, family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.