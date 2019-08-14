The longtime girlfriend of a Mableton man shot dead outside his home last month is in jail charged with his murder.
Yainerys Gil, 23, of Mableton, was arrested Tuesday evening by Cobb County police and booked into the county jail on two felony counts of murder and aggravated assault.
George Anthony Vela, 24, was the father of Gil’s two young children, his mother, Leigh Ann Smith, told the MDJ after his July 22 death.
He was fatally shot outside the Hickory Trail home the couple, together since students at Pebblebrook High School, rented and lived in with their daughter Marleigh, 6, and son Gavin, 1, Smith said.
Two men are also charged with murder and aggravated assault in relation to Vela’s death, police say.
Mableton residents Christopher Michael Gutierrez and Zackary Mason Franks, both 19, are also in the Cobb jail having been arrested by county police Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Gil, Gutierrez and Franks have not been offered bond.
