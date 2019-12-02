An Acworth man is accused of strangling a juvenile girl at his home on Thanksgiving Day, police say.
Jeffrey Lynn Stringfield, 57, is in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail, facing two felony counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree, as well as a single battery misdemeanor, records show.
Stringfield was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Acworth Industrial Drive about 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, a couple of miles from his home on Terrace Drive near Logan Farm Park, according to his jail record.
Police said Stringfield grabbed a female under the age of 18 years around her throat between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at his house on Nov. 28, “causing the juvenile to be unable to breathe for a brief period of time.”
Stringfield also punched the victim with a closed fist on her left leg, causing bruising, his arrest warrant states.
