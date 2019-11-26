A 12-year-old girl told her school counselor she has suffered four years of sexual abuse at the hands of a Marietta man, who is now in jail, records show.
Brandon Lamont Ray, 31, was arrested by Marietta police around 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, charged with three felony counts of child molestation, according to his jail record.
He remains in custody without bond, having been deemed a danger to others and the community, documents show.
Police said the 12-year-old victim told her school counselor she was abused by Ray on Halloween night at his apartment in The Park on Windy Hill complex, on Windy Hill Road in southeast Cobb.
Ray inappropriately touched the girl while she was asleep on the living room sofa between 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, police said.
Ray was further accused of molesting the girl while she was in bed at a house on Bellemeade Way in Marietta between November 2015 and December 2017, warrants show.
The girl also said Ray molested her at a Booth Court house, off Booth Road in Marietta, between December 2017 and February 2019, again while she was asleep.
“The 12-year-old child stated that said accused had been inappropriately touching her since she was 7 years old in multiple locations and at various times,” Ray’s arrest warrant states.
Police said Ray denied all wrongdoing when interviewed by Marietta police.
