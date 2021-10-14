Howard Koepka, the pastor and charitable leader renowned for his work with the Cobb Community Foundation and the Noonday Association of Churches, died this week.
Koepka was honored as the Cobb Community Foundation’s “Visionary Philanthropist” in 2020 for helping to lead the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts and food distribution. He was likewise recognized as a “Hometown Hero” by the Atlanta Braves last year for those efforts.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share our very own Howard Koepka has been called home to the Lord," the Noonday Association of Churches said.
"Howard was a good and faithful servant, he never met a stranger, and he served others with his life. His collaboration with business, community, faith, and other nonprofit leaders helped make possible the distribution of multiple tons of food to those who desperately needed it during the worst of the pandemic. His work with the community, with missions, with disaster relief, with racial reconciliation, and so much more will leave a lasting legacy. Howard will be greatly missed. Please join us in praying for his wife Lori and his family,” the association added.
A Facebook group set up saw an outpouring of prayers and support for Koepka and his family in the aftermath of his death. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recognized him at this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
“We lost a giant in our community – Howard Koepka. Over the pandemic, we’ve had a food fleet in partnership with the Cobb Community Foundation, a number of churches, and organizations throughout the county, and also with the Braves. They distributed food to so many of our families and children in need, and the organizer of that passed away,” Cupid said, before holding a moment of silence in Koepka’s memory.
A celebration of life service for Koepka will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church (located at 2450 Lower Roswell Road).
Those wishing to honor Koepka’s memory may make a contribution to the Howard Koepka Love Thy Neighbor fund, and can visit https://bit.ly/KoepkaLoveFund to learn more.
“All contributions to this fund will be distributed to charitable organizations selected by Howard's family that honor his legacy through service to others,” the Cobb Community Foundation said.
