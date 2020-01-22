Roar on over to the Cobb Galleria Centre for the Great American Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre. See and buy the new 2020 motorcycles, gear and apparel. GO!
“We are the largest indoor motorcycle show in the Southeast,” said Rhonda Sodel, vice president of NATC Shows.
The show is for the experienced rider as well as the novice.
“What makes us special is the rider, the guy or girl who are just learning about motorcycles or thinking about riding, can come to the Great American Motorcycle Show and not only see the latest makes and models plus the helmets, riding gear, the boots, the parts, the tires ... They can also buy all the apparel and accessories to go with that motorcycle. They not only can see it, they can actually buy it. It makes us a retail consumer show,” Sodel said.
The show provides one-stop shopping. “You can actually come to one place and see everything you need to get on the road. You can meet the local dealers, build relationships and network. You can really see what’s new out there in the motorcycle market. You can touch and feel it. Some people still like to see it and sit on it. It’s a really big decision,” Sodel said.
The show is educational. “The actual expert is there. The dealer rep who knows all about the bike — the dirt bike or the awesome BMW or the Harley, a sport bike or a touring bike — we’ve got someone there to point you in the right direction,” Sodel said.
“Everything is under roof and in one place where you can see and compare. You also get special show pricing too,” Sodel added.
The show is for everyone. “It is extremely family friendly. We encourage you to bring out the children and let them see what they can ride. Let them find a small little bike that they can start out on,” Sodel said.
Admission is $12 per day and $1 off if you purchase your tickets through the website. Part of the admission price is the BMX Stunt Shows, which will take place throughout the day on both days. For more information, visit greatamericanmotorcycleshow.com. There is a $7 for parking fee charged by Cobb Galleria Centre, at 2 Galleria Pkwy. in the Cumberland area.
