Police are asking for the public's help in a shooting outside of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Marietta, which they say was part of an attempted robbery Sunday night.
According to the Marietta Police Department, a group of people exited their vehicle, which appeared to be a black 2018 Honda Accord, in the Andretti parking lot. One of the passengers then approached a man walking toward the business, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his jewelry and money.
When the victim refused, the suspect fired at least two rounds, neither of which struck the victim. The victim also produced a handgun but did not return fire, police report.
Within approximately one minute of the initial gun fire, a Marietta Police officer pulled into the parking lot in his marked police vehicle to report to work for a part-time security assignment at the business. When the marked police vehicle entered the lot, the suspects fled the area in their vehicle. Witnesses stopped the officer and told him what had happened. While he was gathering information and quickly checking the parking lot for anyone with gunshot wounds, the victim entered the business and told employees what had just occurred. Witness statements were gathered along with video images from the business, police say.
A woman who was at Andretti at the time told the MDJ that the victim appeared to be at the race kart and arcade with his family before he walked out to the parking lot, where the shots were fired.
Erin Fleming, a stay-at-home mom who lives in Marietta, was at Andretti with her family at the time of the incident. Fleming said the reported victim and his family were next to their table at the restaurant inside Andretti Indoor Karting minutes before the shooting.
When the victim ran back in, it was not immediately clear he was involved, and then there was some confusion as to who the shooter was, because the victim also had a gun. It was “kind of chaotic” until police arrived in a few minutes, she said.
“‘Get down, get down, there’s a shooter,’” Fleming recalled people yelling after the shots were fired outside.
Fleming, her husband and her two sons hid under a table, while her two daughters who had been on the track were evacuated out the back door, not sure what was happening, she said.
A large police presence responded to the scene, and officers immediately approached the victim, Fleming said.
“It could have been a very, very different night,” she said. “Thankfully the victim didn’t return fire, the guy didn’t get out of his car, he sped off. It was a scary, surreal situation for sure.”
She added she and her children are thankful for the large group of Cobb County and Marietta Police who responded.
“We are extremely grateful for the police,” she said. “They were just incredible. When everybody else was running out, they were running in, going into harm's way. That was very encouraging.”
Marietta police say the suspect vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger side and the front right tire has been replaced with a spare/temporary wheel. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects who were inside it last night is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Let’s make it easier to help ? Was the suspect male or female . What was the race of the suspects. Those simple answers would help.
