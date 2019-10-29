Who doesn’t like tasty treats? The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw is the perfect place for nibbling this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw invite you to sample tastings from more than 30 local restaurants in downtown Kennesaw (2829 Cherokee St, Kennesaw, 30144). GO!
“Taste of Kennesaw showcases the City of Kennesaw. We expect 20,000 to 25,000 people in the downtown area. It’s a great way for people who may not be familiar with Kennesaw to come see the downtown area and the progress that’s going on in the downtown area in a safe, pedestrian friendly environment,” said Kennesaw resident Michael Everhart, chairman of Taste of Kennesaw and two-time president of the KBA. He is also vice president of Southern Office Machines and co-owns Great Gig Dance Company in Kennesaw.
Admission is free to the festival, with food samples costing $1 to $4 each.
"(Taste) is a great way to enjoy Kennesaw. Eat fairly inexpensively from a variety of restaurants while supporting some great things that go on in our community. It shows the love for what we have going on in our area. This North Cobb area is phenomenal community,” Everhart said.
In addition to sampling food, the day will feature food, kid’s activities, a beer garden to enjoy beer and to watch football during the event, and more. The Main Street entertainment stage will have local entertainment all day and culminate with a live concert at 6 p.m.
“Taste of Kennesaw is a great family event. It’s the day of the Georgia-Florida game so we’ll have some big screen TVs in the Beer Garden for those who need to get their Bulldog fix. There’s no reason to miss it,” Everhart said.
Taste of Kennesaw will benefit five local charities: Shop with a Mustang (Kennesaw Mountain High School), Shop with a Warrior (North Cobb High School), Shop with a Longhorn (Kell High School), Jerry Worthan Community Christmas Fund (Kennesaw Police Department) and the Bill Thrash Teen Center.
The money raised from the event will go back into the community. “Every dollar that we raise and is left over after expenses from our sponsors like Superior Plumbing goes directly back out to those charities, divided five ways,” Everhart said. “Over $125,0000 have been given to local charities over the years.”
Cobb County, including Kennesaw, offers much to the community. “We live in a phenomenal community with such great events. Come see ours,” Everhart said.
Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as well as at Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. Handicap parking will be in the Depot parking lot.
