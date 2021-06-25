MARIETTA — Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, who is stepping down July 1, spoke of his life and career at the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club’s monthly luncheon Friday.
Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Melton said the court system is in good hands. He will be succeeded by Justice David Nahmias as chief justice.
A graduate of Cobb County’s Wheeler High School, Melton, 54, holds degrees from Auburn University and the University of Georgia Law School. His mother, who was present Friday, still lives in Cobb.
He was introduced by attorney Jake Evans, chair of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission and a close family friend. Melton officiated Evans’ wedding in March.
“Justice Melton said, ‘Jake, I just want to tell you, there’s always mistakes that happen at weddings. Don’t worry about it. Just let it roll off your shoulders if a mistake happens,’” Evans recounted.
The punchline was that Evans himself kept on script, only for Melton to call him “Blake Evans” when pronouncing him married.
Melton worked in the Georgia Attorney General’s office before serving as executive counsel to Gov. Sonny Perdue. The chief justice recalled dealing with a constant stream of legal decisions, often without having time to do proper research.
“Most of the issues that land on the governor’s desk … they’re issues that’re next to impossible to fix in many instances, but you give it your best shot,” Melton said.
When a vacancy opened on the Georgia Supreme Court in 2005, Perdue tasked Melton and others with making a list of potential replacements. The governor eventually asked Melton, “What about you?”
“I said, ‘Governor, I’m not the kind of guy that fits the profile,’” Melton said. “I don’t have the stature within the bar (association). I’m 38 years old. It won’t play to your base.”
Perdue said those were his problems, not Melton’s, and appointed him anyway.
“When I was appointed to the court, the governor announced my name, you could hear the crickets chirp,” Melton said.
In 2018, he was elected chief justice by his colleagues. He succeeded Harris Hines, a Cobb County institution who died in a 2018 car crash shortly after retiring, at 75.
Hines was a mentor and close friend to Melton. Melton worked for Hines early in his career, long before they became colleagues on the Supreme Court.
Melton described his work on Georgia’s high court as a series of rigorous deliberations over complex issues. As chief justice, he facilitates conversation between justices to try and “make sure we’re putting our agendas to the side and following where the law sends us.”
“It is not the place where old lawyers go to get ready to retire,” Melton said. “It’s where you go to work harder than you ever really thought you’d have to work.”
In an interview, Melton said that after 30 years working for the state and 16 working on the high court, “it’s time.”
Melton is looking at private sector work and said he hopes to announce something in the next few days.
Over the past year, he’s had to steer the state’s court systems through the pandemic, when essential functions were maintained but jury trials were suspended for months.
“Trial courts are working very hard to get through the backlog,” he said. “They’re utilizing courtrooms, they’re going extra hours, they’re engaging in creative dispute resolution alternatives, they’re negotiating cases. It’s going to take hard work and it’s going to take time. There’s only two things you have to work with.”
In his talk, Melton highlighted “stars” of Cobb’s judicial community, mentioning Cobb Superior Court judges Kellie Hill, Rob Leonard and Tain Kell.
“So, I got to see the heart of our judges,” Melton told the crowd, regarding pandemic adjustments. “I got to see the integrity. I got to see the commitment to justice, the mission that our judges feel that they are upholding every day that they go into court, their eagerness to get back to having trials.
“I go now to the other side,” Melton said in closing. “I don’t know what that will look like. But I’m confident that our court system is in good hands.”
