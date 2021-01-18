Georgia's new COVID-19 case numbers have begun to drop down from historic highs during the holiday season, but in Cobb County, the new cases keep coming in.
The state reported 4,385 new cases on Monday, a drop from its 14-day average of over 6,700 cases per day, according to the Department of Public Health.
Cobb had 808 cases today, the second highest single-day number reported so far. The current single-day record is 959 cases reported Jan. 8.
The new year has not been kind to Cobb in terms of coronavirus numbers. The first two full weeks (Jan. 3 to Jan. 16) saw more than 7,000 new cases and 58 deaths, a record for COVID-related deaths in any two-week period. The previous high was 52 deaths the last two weeks of August.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Jan. 18, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|01/18/21
|Change
|Cases
|45,981
|+808
|Hospitalizations
|2,491
|+11
|Deaths
|615
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|01/18/21
|Change
|Cases
|684,763
|+4,385
|Hospitalizations
|46,741
|+122
|Deaths
|11,095
|+63
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
